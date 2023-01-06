Intelligent Material Solutions, Inc. Received NJMEP Award for Innovator of the Year

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Intelligent Material Solutions, Inc. (IMS), pioneers in the field of rare-earth materials and sensor systems, received the Innovator of the Year award at New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program’s ‘Made in New Jersey‘ Manufacturing Day, held in October 2022.

The New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP) is a non-for-profit organization backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) ( NJMEP ). In celebration of National Manufacturing Day, NJMEP hosts a ‘Made in New Jersey‘ Manufacturing Day event in support and to raise awareness of NJ manufacturers and the benefits they bring. The event includes awards recognizing manufacturers of particular excellence.

The innovator of the Year Award celebrates a person or organization whose innovation betters the manufacturing community in NJ, beneficially impacts STEM fields, and improves business.

“Intelligent Material is honored to receive this award,” said Howard Bell, President and Co-Founder of IMS, “We want to thank the NJMEP staff for recognizing our unique and innovative technology.”

In the 2022 year, IMS had several patents published, as well as two patents issued: US patent No. US11435228 and US patent No. US11320308 along with Princeton University, titled Method and System for Identification of Phosphors and System and Method for Shaping Incoherent Light for Control of Chemical Kinetics , respectively. The Zondlo Lab at Princeton University, in collaboration with IMS, also had a successful first year of their ARPA-E project: NitroNet: Smart System to Quantify Nitrous Oxide Emissions .

IMS consistently prioritizes Research and Development to solve problems many manufacturers face such as combating fraudulent products and packaging with authentication and supply chain management platforms to protect their integrity.

The company also provides novel inventions and solutions for a variety of industries. Using its patented technology of versatile crystals and devices, IMS addresses needs in the Life Sciences, Defense, Transportation, and Spectroscopy fields. In the Life Sciences , IMS creates new devices and tools for in-vitro diagnostics and medical imaging. For the Defense industry, specialty optical coatings, field deployable diagnostics, and unique optical properties of IMS crystals provide a diverse array of military and defense applications. Within the Transportation field, patented guidance systems allow for location and guidance of pedestrians and vehicles, including pavement markings and accompanying equipment to aid blind and visually impaired individuals as well as systems for prevention of accidents by airport ground vehicles. IMS also develops custom spectroscopy sensors and detection systems for a range of applications, including agricultural, industrial, and medical.

IMS is a material science and technology company that develops custom rare-earth crystals as well as accompanying or stand-alone sensors. The company has a portfolio of patents around rare-earth crystals covering devices, methods, systems and composition of matter. IMS products have applications in quantum/optical computing, life science, authentication, transportation, defense and spectroscopy. The company is based out of Princeton, NJ in the old RCA/Sarnoff Building. For more information on IMS, visit: https://www.intelligentmaterial.com or contact info@intelligentmaterial.com .

For more information on The New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP), please visit: https://www.njmep.org/

