Intellisense Systems Introduces Its First 3ATI Avionics Display to Support a Variety of Operational Flight Programs

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Intellisense Systems, Inc., a leading provider of multi-function avionics display systems, is now offering a 3ATI Standby Engine Display (3ATI SED) that features a high resolution active-matrix liquid crystal display and a customizable bezel. This 3ATI display is designed to help repurpose or expand cockpit functionality by aggregating, processing, and displaying engine and aircraft data from various avionics systems. The I/O modules supported by the 3ATI SED offer customers ease of integration and scalability for future equipment interfacing or field data loading over either Gigabit Ethernet or ARINC-429 interfaces. All input and output connections are protected against EMI, ESD, and lightning according to MIL-STD-461, MIL-STD-464, and MIL-STD-704 standards.

The 3ATI comes with a completely modular bezel to support customers’ exact specifications and applications. The onboard system-in-package Arm® processor, power supply, I/O modules, and comprehensive set of software development tools deliver compact, rugged building blocks within the 3ATI system. This solution lends itself to interface swapping and future evolution at very low costs, enabling it to integrate with any operational flight program and provides the best overall value to aircraft manufacturers.

“This 3ATI display is the ideal replacement for any legacy system,” said Jack McParlane, Director of Business Development at Intellisense. “It delivers a low-cost, robust display hardware platform to support a variety of operational flight programs and provides customers with full flexibility in repurposing or expanding the 3ATI display’s role in the cockpit. As with all our displays, we want to enable future growth, offer a variety of interfaces, and lower lifecycle costs. Our 3ATI display achieves this with an open architecture and modularity, allowing our customers to integrate and program the display with ease.”

The 3ATI includes a proven, high-resolution display head assembly (DHA) with 480 x 480 pixels, or 200 pixels per inch density, providing pilots with acute symbology and graphics for improved situational awareness. It is sunlight-readable with display luminance greater than 350 foot-Lamberts in day mode and NVIS-compatible in night mode. This DHA has been in production for 5 years with over 1,000 units fielded on both military and commercial platforms.

About Intellisense Systems, Inc.

Intellisense Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced sensing and display solutions supporting a data continuum from acquisition to visualization. Our hardware and software solutions turn raw data into useful information for improved decision making and process automation. Our services include research and development, design, systems integration, prototyping, production, testing, field support, and training. Headquartered in the South Bay area of Los Angeles, the company occupies 70,000 square feet within our Torrance campus. Our ISO9001:2015/AS9100D and AS9110 certified manufacturing facilities include electronics fabrication, unit qualification testing, and volume production with full quality assurance.

