Intensifying APAC Green Data Center Market Investment will Bring 7.4 GW of Renewable Energy Procurement Opportunity in the Next 6 Years – Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — According to Arizton’s latest research report, the APAC green data center market will grow at a CAGR of 11% from 2021-2027. Innovative battery technologies, development of centers aiming at a PUE <1.4, advanced IT infrastructure, and government push for green centers development are the key trends in the APAC green data center market. Underwater and floating data centers are gaining traction. Moreover, Beijing Highlander is among the leading companies focused on deploying floating and underwater data centers, boosting the APAC green data center market.
The Google has pledged to use carbon-free electricity and be water positive by 2030. The company has unveiled a new tool that shows the average mix of renewable energy used by its data centers. Google is also planning to launch renewable energy powered cloud regions in Thailand, Malaysia, and New Zealand.
In 2022, Google launched its Sustainability Seed Fund to be distributed among startups addressing sustainability challenges such as carbon emissions, biodiversity, waste, renewable energy, and the circular economy.
APAC Green Data Center Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2027)
USD 13.1 Billion
Market Size (2021)
USD 7.01 Billion
Market Size – Power Capacity (2027)
1,907 MW
CAGR (2021-2027)
11 %
Base Year
2021
Forecast Year
2022-2027
Key Leading Companies
|
Prominent Data Center Investors: AirTrunk, Alibaba, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Apple, Big Data Exchange (BDx), CDC Data Centers, Chayora, China Telecom, Chindata, Colt Data Centre Services, CtrlS Data Centers, Digital Realty, EdgeConneX, Equinix, GDS Services, Google, Global Switch, Huawei Technologies, Iron Mountain, Keppel Data Centres, Lotte Data Communication, Microsoft, NEXTDC, NTT Global Data Centers, Nxtra by Airtel, Princeton Digital Group (PDG), Pure Data Centres, RackBank, Regal Orion, Sify Technologies, SpaceDC, SUNeVison Holdings (iAdvantage), STACK Infrastructure, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Tenglong Holdings Group, Vantage Data Centers, VNET, Yondr, and Yotta Infrastructure.
Renewable Energy Providers: ACCIONA Energia, Adani Green Energy (AGEL), AGL Energy, AMP Energy, Avaada Energy, China Yangtze Power (CYCP), EDF Renewables, ENGIE, GCL-Poly Energy Holdings, GreenYellow, JinkoSolar Holding, Meridian Energy, New Zealand Solar Power, ReNew Power Ventures, SB Energy, Shell, Sunseap Group, Suzlon Energy, Solargiga Energy Holdings, TATA Power Solar Systems, Trina Solar, TotalEnergies, The AES Corporation, Vena Energy, and Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology.
Region Analysis
Asia-Pacific
Key Leading Countries
China & Hong Kong, Australia & New Zealand, Japan, India, South Korea, and Southeast Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Rest of SEA, and the Rest of APAC)
Page Number
333
Customization Request
https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3593
With the tremendous growth in data center deployment, the green data center market is becoming a leading trend in data center development and operations. Foxconn has constructed a “green tunnel-like data center” in Guiyang, southwestern China. According to Foxconn, the facility’s design criteria are based on minimizing energy consumption, with an average PUE (power usage effectiveness) of less than 1.1. This is accomplished using a natural ventilation system for cooling and eliminating a backup temperature control system. The data center does not require a cooling system, according to Foxconn, as it is a fourth-generation containerized facility with specialized servers created in a joint venture founded by Foxconn and HPE.
Key Highlights
Government Push Towards Sustainability
- In July 2022, the Government of Singapore lifted the data center moratorium, announcing its pilot project for facility development, under which operators can register for the pilot process by September 19, 2022. The government has also issued specific criteria to be met to be eligible to develop centers under the pilot project.
- On average, renewable power prices in the APAC are now roughly 16% higher than fossil fuel power costs across the project lifecycle. Renewable energy is between 12% and 29% cheaper than coal, the lowest-cost fossil fuel. India, China, and Australia are the top three leaders.
Government Interest in Curbing Carbon Emissions Driving APAC Green Data Center Market
- The Chinese government released a Three-Year Plan for new data centers, demanding that new facilities be more efficient, have a PUE of 1.3, and be fully operational by the end of 2023.
- India targets net zero by 2070 and aims to derive around 50% of its energy through renewable sources by 2030.
- Japan aims to be carbon neutral by 2050. Due to higher energy efficiency, it generates every USD 1,000 of GDP using less energy than other countries like the US and Germany.
- Regional and state governments across various nations are concerned about global warming and GHG emissions.
- Several governments in the region have announced plans to become carbon neutral between 2030 and 2050.
- Renewable energy companies are partnering with governments to build and develop renewable energy projects like wind and solar farms.
How Does Amazon Web Services (AWS) Contribute to the APAC Green Data Center Market?
AWS has collaborated with water.org and WaterAid to provide access to clean water for over 250,000 Indians across Telangana, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh.
AWS is procuring energy from five renewable energy projects within APAC, including three wind and solar energy projects in Australia, a solar energy project in China, and one solar energy project in Singapore.
In September 2021, Amazon Web Services signed a power purchase agreement with Mitsubishi Electric. The cloud company signed a 22-MW solar power deal across more than 450 locations in the Tokyo and Tohoku regions.
A Significant Opportunity has been Identified for Renewable Energy Producers and Suppliers in APAC
With increasing requirements for renewable energy supply by hyperscale and colocation operators, there is an increasing need for energy generation via solar, wind, and hydro energy, among other sources, especially in APAC. Adani Green Energy (AGEL) plans to build a 25 GW renewable portfolio by 2025, comprising wind, solar, and hybrid power plants. Also, GreenYellow has partnered with Schneider Electric to provide turnkey programs for energy efficiency to large companies to enable these companies to meet their energy efficiency targets.
Prominent Data Center Investors:
- AirTrunk
- Alibaba
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Apple
- Big Data Exchange (BDx)
- CDC Data Centers
- Chayora
- China Telecom
- Chindata
- Colt Data Centre Services
- CtrlS Data Centers
- Digital Realty
- EdgeConneX
- Equinix
- GDS Services
- Global Switch
- Huawei Technologies
- Iron Mountain
- Keppel Data Centres
- Lotte Data Communication
- Microsoft
- NEXTDC
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Nxtra by Airtel
- Princeton Digital Group (PDG)
- Pure Data Centres
- RackBank
- Regal Orion
- Sify Technologies
- SpaceDC
- SUNeVison Holdings (iAdvantage)
- STACK Infrastructure
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- Tenglong Holdings Group
- Vantage Data Centers
- VNET
- Yondr
- Yotta Infrastructure
Renewable Energy Providers
- ACCIONA Energia
- Adani Green Energy (AGEL)
- AGL Energy
- AMP Energy
- Avaada Energy
- China Yangtze Power (CYCP)
- EDF Renewables
- ENGIE
- GCL-Poly Energy Holdings
- GreenYellow
- JinkoSolar Holding
- Meridian Energy
- New Zealand Solar Power
- ReNew Power Ventures
- SB Energy
- Shell
- Sunseap Group
- Suzlon Energy
- Solargiga Energy Holdings
- TATA Power Solar Systems
- Trina Solar
- TotalEnergies
- The AES Corporation
- Vena Energy
- Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology
Market Segmentation Analysis
Infrastructure
- Electrical
- Mechanical
- General Construction
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructures
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Crac & Crah Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers
- Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- Racks
- Others Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Technique
- Air-based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-based Cooling Technique
General Construction
- Core and Shell Development
- Installation and Commissioning Services
- Engineering and Building Designs
- Physical Security and Fire Detection Suppression
- DCIM/BMS
Geography
- APAC
- China & Hong Kong
- Australia & New Zealand
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Rest of SEA
- Rest of APAC
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.4 MARKET SEGMENTS
4.4.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INFRASTRUCTURE
4.4.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
4.4.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
4.4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COOLING SYSTEM
4.4.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GENERAL CONSTRUCTION
4.4.6 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 MARKET AT A GLANCE
7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.1.1 SUSTAINABLE DATA CENTER DEVELOPMENT
8.2 GREEN DATA CENTER METRICS
8.3 POWER USAGE EFFECTIVENESS (PUE)
8.3.1 KEY
8.4 POLICY DRIVERS
8.4.1 THE PARIS AGREEMENT & THE SCIENCE BASED TARGETS INITIATIVE (SBTI)
8.4.2 LONG DURATION ENERGY STORAGE (LDES) COUNCIL
8.4.3 RE100
8.4.4 CIRCULAR ECONOMY
8.5 ENERGY CERTIFICATIONS
8.6 EFFICIENCY IN IT INFRASTRUCTURE
8.6.1 E-WASTE DISPOSAL
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 INNOVATIVE DATA CENTER BATTERY TECHNOLOGIES
9.2 DEVELOPMENT OF DATA CENTERS AIMING FOR A PUE OF <1.4
9.3 ADOPTION OF ADVANCED IT INFRASTRUCTURE
9.3.1 CONVERGED & HYPERCONVERGED INFRASTRUCTURE
9.3.2 ARM-BASED SERVERS
9.3.3 SERVER VIRTUALIZATION
9.3.4 DATA STORAGE ADMINISTRATION
9.4 SUSTAINABLE INNOVATIONS IN DATA CENTER POWER TECHNOLOGY
9.4.1 SOFTWARE-DEFINED DATA CENTERS & AI IN POWER MONITORING
9.4.2 MICROGRIDS
9.4.3 GRID-INTERACTIVE UPS
9.4.4 ECODIESEL GENERATORS
9.4.5 NATURAL GAS GENERATORS
9.4.6 FUEL CELLS
9.4.7 HYDROTREATED VEGETABLE OIL (HVO) FUEL
9.4.8 NUCLEAR ENERGY GENERATION
9.4.9 OTHER INNOVATIONS
9.5 INNOVATIONS IN DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION
9.5.1 MODULAR DATA CENTER DEPLOYMENT
9.5.2 OTHER CONSTRUCTION TECHNIQUES
9.6 GOVERNMENT PUSH FOR GREEN DATA CENTER DEVELOPMENT
9.7 INNOVATIVE DATA CENTER COOLING TECHNOLOGIES
9.7.1 TROPICAL DATA CENTER TESTBED
9.7.2 FREE COOLING
9.7.3 UNDERWATER DATA CENTERS
9.7.4 FLOATING DATA CENTERS
9.7.5 OTHER INNOVATIVE COOLING METHODS
9.8 HIGH-PERFORMANCE COMPUTING (HPC) AND LIQUID COOLING
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 RENEWABLE ENERGY INITIATIVES BY CLOUD OPERATORS
10.2 RENEWABLE ENERGY INITIATIVES BY COLOCATION OPERATORS
10.3 AUTOMATION & INTELLIGENT MONITORING
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 RISING CARBON EMISSIONS FROM DATA CENTERS
11.2 HUGE WATER CONSUMPTION BY DATA CENTERS
11.3 LACK OF SKILLED DATA CENTER PROFESSIONALS
11.4 LOCATION CONSTRAINTS ON GREEN DATA CENTER DEVELOPMENT
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.3 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.4 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.4.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.4.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.4.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.4.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 INFRASTRUCTURE
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4 MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION
13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14 ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 UPS SYSTEMS
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4 GENERATORS
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.5 OTHER ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15 MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3 COOLING SYSTEMS
15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.4 RACKS
15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.5 OTHER MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16 COOLING SYSTEMS
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.1.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.2 CRAC & CRAH UNITS
16.2.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.2.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.3 CHILLER UNITS
16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.4 COOLING TOWERS, CONDENSERS & DRY COOLERS
16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.5 ECONOMIZERS & EVAPORATIVE COOLERS
16.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.6 OTHER COOLING UNITS
16.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION
17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
17.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.3 CORE & SHELL DEVELOPMENT
17.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.4 INSTALLATION & COMMISSIONING SERVICES
17.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.5 ENGINEERING & BUILDING DESIGN
17.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.6 PHYSICAL SECURITY
17.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.7 FIRE DETECTION & SUPPRESSION
17.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.8 DCIM/BMS SOLUTIONS
17.8.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.8.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18 GEOGRAPHY
18.1 INVESTMENT: SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
18.2 POWER CAPACITY: SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
18.3 CHINA & HONG KONG
18.3.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
18.3.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.3.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.4 AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
18.4.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
18.4.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.4.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.4.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.5 JAPAN
18.5.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
18.5.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.5.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.5.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6 INDIA
18.6.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
18.6.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.6.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7 SOUTH KOREA
18.7.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
18.7.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.7.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.8 REST OF APAC
18.8.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
18.8.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.8.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.8.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 SOUTHEAST ASIA
19.1 INVESTMENT: SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
19.2 POWER CAPACITY: SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
19.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.5 MARKET BY SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE
19.6 SINGAPORE
19.6.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
19.6.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.6.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7 INDONESIA
19.7.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
19.7.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.7.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.8 MALAYSIA
19.8.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
19.8.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.8.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.8.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.9 OTHER SOUTHEAST ASIAN COUNTRIES
19.9.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
19.9.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.9.3 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.9.4 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
20.1 DATA CENTER INVESTORS
20.2 RENEWABLE ENERGY PROVIDERS
21 PROMINENT DATA CENTER INVESTORS
21.1 AIRTRUNK
21.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.1.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.1.3 SUSTAINABILITY
21.2 ALIBABA
21.2.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.2.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.2.3 SUSTAINABILITY
21.3 AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS)
21.3.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.3.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.3.3 SUSTAINABILITY
21.4 APPLE
21.4.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.4.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.4.3 SUSTAINABILITY
21.5 BDX (BIG DATA EXCHANGE)
21.5.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.5.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.5.3 SUSTAINABILITY
21.6 CDC DATA CENTRES
21.6.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.6.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.6.3 SUSTAINABILITY
21.7 CHAYORA
21.7.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.7.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.7.3 SUSTAINABILITY
21.8 CHINA TELECOM
21.8.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.8.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.8.3 SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES
21.9 CHINDATA
21.9.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.9.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.9.3 SUSTAINABILITY
21.10 COLT DATA CENTRE SERVICES
21.10.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.10.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.10.3 SUSTAINABILITY
21.11 CTRLS DATACENTERS
21.11.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.11.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.11.3 SUSTAINABILITY
21.12 DIGITAL REALTY
21.12.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.12.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.12.3 SUSTAINABILITY
21.13 EDGECONNEX (EQT INFRASTRUCTURE)
21.13.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.13.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.13.3 SUSTAINABILITY
21.14 EQUINIX
21.14.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.14.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.14.3 SUSTAINABILITY
21.15 GDS SERVICES
21.15.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.15.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.15.3 SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES
21.16 GOOGLE
21.16.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.16.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.16.3 SUSTAINABILITY
21.17 GLOBAL SWITCH
21.17.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.17.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.17.3 SUSTAINABILITY
21.18 HUAWEI
21.18.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.18.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.18.3 SUSTAINABILITY
21.19 IRON MOUNTAIN
21.19.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.19.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.19.3 SUSTAINABILITY
21.20 KEPPEL DATA CENTRES
21.20.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.20.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.20.3 SUSTAINABILITY
21.21 LOTTE DATA COMMUNICATION
21.21.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.21.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.21.3 SUSTAINABILITY
21.22 MICROSOFT
21.22.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.22.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.22.3 SUSTAINABILITY
21.23 NEXTDC
21.23.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.23.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.23.3 SUSTAINABILITY
21.24 NTT GLOBAL DATA CENTERS
21.24.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.24.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.24.3 SUSTAINABILITY
21.25 BHARTI AIRTEL (NXTRA DATA)
21.25.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.25.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.25.3 SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES
21.26 PRINCETON DIGITAL GROUP
21.26.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.26.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.26.3 SUSTAINABILITY
21.27 PURE DATA CENTRES
21.27.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.27.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.27.3 SUSTAINABILITY
21.28 RACKBANK
21.28.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.28.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.28.3 SUSTAINABILITY
21.29 REGAL ORION
21.29.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.29.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.29.3 SUSTAINABILITY
21.30 SIFY TECHNOLOGIES
21.30.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.30.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.30.3 SUSTAINABILITY
21.31 SPACEDC
21.31.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.31.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.31.3 SUSTAINABILITY
21.32 SUNEVISION HOLDINGS (IADVANTAGE)
21.32.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.32.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.32.3 SUSTAINABILITY
21.33 STACK INFRASTRUCTURE
21.33.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.33.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.33.3 SUSTAINABILITY
21.34 ST TELEMEDIA GLOBAL DATA CENTRES
21.34.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.34.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.34.3 SUSTAINABILITY
21.35 TENGLONG HOLDINGS GROUP
21.35.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.35.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.35.3 SUSTAINABILITY
21.36 VANTAGE DATA CENTERS
21.36.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.36.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.36.3 SUSTAINABILITY
21.37 VNET
21.37.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.37.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.37.3 SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES
21.38 YONDR
21.38.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.38.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.38.3 SUSTAINABILITY
21.39 YOTTA INFRASTRUCTURE
21.39.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
21.39.2 SERVICE OFFERINGS
21.39.3 SUSTAINABILITY
22 RENEWABLE ENERGY PROVIDERS
22.1 ACCIONA ENERGIA
22.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
22.1.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
22.2 ADANI GREEN ENERGY (AGEL)
22.2.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
22.2.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
22.3 AGL ENERGY
22.3.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
22.3.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
22.4 AMP ENERGY
22.4.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
22.4.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
22.5 AVAADA ENERGY
22.5.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
22.5.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
22.6 CHINA YANGTZE POWER (CYCP)
22.6.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
22.6.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
22.7 EDF RENEWABLES
22.7.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
22.7.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
22.8 ENGIE
22.8.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
22.8.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
22.9 GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS
22.9.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
22.9.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
22.10 GREENYELLOW
22.10.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
22.10.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
22.11 JINKOSOLAR HOLDING
22.11.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
22.11.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
22.12 MERIDIAN ENERGY
22.12.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
22.12.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
22.13 NEW ZEALAND SOLAR POWER
22.13.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
22.13.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
22.14 RENEW POWER
22.14.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
22.14.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
22.15 SB ENERGY
22.15.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
22.15.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
22.16 SHELL
22.16.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
22.16.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
22.17 SUNSEAP GROUP
22.17.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
22.17.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
22.18 SUZLON ENERGY
22.18.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
22.18.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
22.19 SOLARGIGA ENERGY HOLDINGS
22.19.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
22.19.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
22.20 TATA POWER SOLAR SYSTEMS
22.20.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
22.20.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
22.21 TRINA SOLAR
22.21.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
22.21.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
22.22 TOTALENERGIES
22.22.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
22.22.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
22.23 THE AES CORPORATION
22.23.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
22.23.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
22.24 VENA ENERGY
22.24.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
22.24.2 PRODUCTS/SERVICE OFFERINGS
22.25 XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY (GOLDWIND)
22.25.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
22.25.2 PRODUCT/SERVICE OFFERINGS
23 REPORT SUMMARY
23.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
24 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
24.1 APAC
24.1.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24.1.2 INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION
24.2.1 ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24.2.2 MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24.2.3 COOLING SYSTEMS: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24.2.4 GENERAL CONSTRUCTION: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
24.3.1 INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24.3.2 POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24.4 CHINA & HONG KONG
24.4.1 OVERALL MARKET
24.5 AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
24.5.1 OVERALL MARKET
24.6 INDIA
24.6.1 OVERALL MARKET
24.7 JAPAN
24.7.1 OVERALL MARKET
24.8 SOUTH KOREA
24.8.1 OVERALL MARKET
24.9 REST OF APAC
24.9.1 OVERALL MARKET
24.10 SOUTHEAST ASIA
24.10.1 OVERALL MARKET
24.10.2 INFRASTRUCTURE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
24.11 SINGAPORE
24.11.1 OVERALL MARKET
24.12 MALAYSIA
24.12.1 OVERALL MARKET
24.13 INDONESIA
24.13.1 OVERALL MARKET
24.14 OTHER SOUTHEAST ASIAN COUNTRIES
24.14.1 OVERALL MARKET
25 APPENDIX
25.1 ABBREVIATIONS
