Intensive Care Specialist Does The Chilling Math On How Fast Coronavirus Spreads

Some politicians and media figures have attempted to dismiss coronavirus by comparing it to the flu based on some of the numbers they’ve seen. Earlier this month, even President Donald Trump complained that the flu was deadlier yet “nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on.”

But one expert has revealed how seemingly small differences in numbers can add up to major differences in infection rates.

Dr. Hugh Montgomery, chair of intensive care medicine at University College London, used a simple math formula to show how quickly COVID-19 spreads, and why it’s so important to stop it as early as possible: