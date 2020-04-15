Interactive ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ premieres in May

Played by actress Ellie Kemper, the heroine of the hit Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” started off that show having been rescued from a doomsday cult where she and a group of women were kept underground by the Rev. Richard Wayne Gary Wayne (played by Jon Hamm).

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend” will reunite Kemper and Hamm with other costars including Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane.

Netflix is billing the special as Kimmy “sets off on her biggest adventure yet.”