International Day of Families 2020: Best Wishes, images, quotes, Facebook messages & WhatsApp status

Every year, May 15 is celebrated as the International Day of Families. The day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993 with the aim to highlight the importance attached to families by the international community. According to the UN, “This day provides an opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families and to increase the knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting families.”

Since 1996, a theme is assigned to the day in order to highlight that particular issue, ranging from – “Families for all ages” and “Families: Educators and Providers of Human Rights”, to “Families and inclusive societies” and “Men in charge? Gender equality and children’s rights in contemporary families”. This year the theme is “Families in Development: Copenhagen & Beijing + 25”. Highlighting the reason for picking this theme, the UN statement reads, “This year’s 25th anniversary of Copenhagen Declaration and Beijing Platform for Action comes at a time of one of the most challenging global health and social crises. The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic brings into sharp focus the importance of investing in social policies protecting the most vulnerable individuals and families. It is the families who bear the brunt of the crisis, sheltering their members from harm, caring for out-of-school children and, at the same time, continuing their work responsibilities.”

It adds, “Families have become the hub of intergenerational interactions that support us in this crisis. Under economic duress poverty deepens. In times of uncertainty stress increases – often resulting in growing violence against women and children. That is why the support for vulnerable families – those who have lost their income, those in inadequate housing, those with young children, older persons and persons with disabilities – is imperative now more than ever.”

With some concluding thoughts, “As the world struggles to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, there is a real opportunity to rethink and transform the way our economies and societies function to foster greater equality for all.”

So as some lucky ones spend time with their respective families, while others make do with video and phone calls, here are some of the best wishes, images, quotes, Facebook messages and WhatsApp statuses to share with your loved ones this International Day of Families:

*Another year will be over, another year will come. I hope and pray that the lights of Family Day illuminate the new chapter of your life. Happy Family Day to you!

*I want to hug and kiss all my family members and celebrate this unique day. This day is a perfect time to be together. Happy family day!

*Having a place to go — is a home. Having someone to love — is a family. Having both — is a blessing.

*Family is like branches on a tree. We all grow in different directions yet our roots remain as one.

*Today is a day of family, love, happiness and being together. It’s a great day to do everything that you want together with your beloved ones. Beautiful family day!

*All family memories are the best times that we spent together. I hope that today we will take a lot of pictures. Can’t wait for it.

*Such an incredible day was a family day a year ago. I hope that today will be so great as well. Congratulations!

*I want to start my day with wishes to my family – with you my life is full of colours and happiness. Thank you for everything and happy world family day!

*A Happy Family is the pillar of a happy society. Let all the families come together and spread love and brotherhood with each other.

*Our family is our happiness. I want to celebrate this day with my wonderful family. Love you all!

*“We must take care of our families wherever we find them.” by Elizabeth Gilbert

*“Family is more than blood.” – Cassandra Clare

*A man who doesn’t spend time with his family can never be a real man. — Vito Corleone, The God Father book

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter