International Family Day 2020: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi — TV shows that taught us family comes first | Bollywood Life

It is International Family Day today. The best part is that we are all spending time with our family today due to the lockdown. We can now spend this special day dedicated to our beloved family in the best way. And the best way is just being with them. A family does not need expensive gifts, cards, or anything else. Family just needs love and time. It is our family who supports us, understands us and will never judge us for our mistakes. They are the ones with whom we find peace at the end of the day. On this day, we bring to you television shows that have taught us all that family always comes first. It may be called an idiot box but sometimes it does teaches us values too. Also Read – Ronit Roy pens the most adorable birthday wish for his daughter; says, ‘Cannot express how much I love you’

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows and has been the only Hindi GEC to have completed 3000 episodes. The show began with Akshara and Naitik and is currently focused on Kartik and Naira’s life. The show has been about how relationships between the family members grow. Be it Akshara-Naitik or Kartik-Naira, both of them have always been trying to keep their families together and sacrificing for their family. The show teaches us how important is one’s relationship with each member of the family and how anything in this world can never separate a family. Also Read – Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi cast reunites as Smriti Irani shares THROWBACK video

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is the spin-off show of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It also talks about the love of a family and how one must always think of their family’s happiness before taking any decision. Abir and Mishti love their families a lot and hence can go to any extend for their happiness. They have also taught us to keep our opinions in front of our family and make them understand us without disrespecting anyone.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is everyone’s favourite. This show gives teaches us so many beautiful things and also makes us laugh. Family values have been the main focus and it also teaches us to accept everyone with their flaws as well. The show is a perfect combination of laughter and value education. This is the perfect family show having lots of things we can learn.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Who can forget the Virani family and their favourite Tulsi? Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was not just about a daughter-in-law and her duties. It was also about how a family is. It taught us that sometimes it is good to do something for our family sacrificing our happiness and even that gives happiness.

Baa Bahu Aur Baby

Baa Bahu Aur Baby was another comedy show which taught us family values. Thakkar family’s love for each other is something we need to learn. We need to learn to find happiness even when things around us are not great. Well, this is something really need at the moment as we are going through this pandemic.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki

As the name of the show is, it all about family. The show focused on how every family is not perfect but does need to find happiness and respect each member of the family as they are the ones who will always stand with you when you need them.

Well, its time for a family hug now! Happy International Family Day.

