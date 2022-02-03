International Franchise Association Elects FASTSIGNS' Clint Ehlers to Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The International Franchise Association (IFA) announced the election of Clint Ehlers, franchisee at FASTSIGNS® of Willow Grove and FASTSIGNS of Cherry Grove, to serve on its Board of Directors. Ehlers, a resident of Lower Gwynedd, PA, will join nine other new directors, representing both franchisees and franchisors from a variety of industries and roles across the business model, adding a wealth of experience to the recently expanded IFA Board. IFA is the franchising sector’s only global trade association.

“The 2022 class of IFA Board members will bring new and diverse perspectives at a pivotal time for our members,” said IFA President and CEO Matt Haller. “Companies and their franchisees in the restaurant, hospitality, retail and service sectors increasingly rely upon IFA to protect, enhance and promote the franchise business model, which is the foundation of their business. The IFA Board plays an integral role in the success of our organization and serves as a voice for the franchising community. We welcome this new group and the unique contributions they bring to the table.”

“You have to be involved to affect change. Without the direct involvement and interference from members of the franchising community from franchisors to franchisees and the IFA, our industry would be merely a shell of its successful self,” said Clint Ehlers. “The best protection I can offer my businesses is to have a voice at the table regarding policies affecting how I operate. Most people forget that Congress works for us, and they need to hear what is important to us, both at the State and Federal level. A thriving business community is beneficial to all.”

As an active member of IFA’s Franchisee Forum for five years, Ehlers has assisted in the mission to bring a larger voice of the Franchisee to the IFA. This year, Ehlers has been serving on the Convention Committee and as a result, there are more programs geared toward the Franchisee. Ehlers’ involvement in franchising advocacy started in California when he owned FASTSIGNS of Culver City and continued when he relocated to Pennsylvania. He is an active advocate in both Pennsylvania and Washington DC. At least three times, he has attended and testified at legislative hearings at the state capital, Harrisburg, PA and has also testified before the House Committee on Labor in Washington DC on joint employer.

“The 10 franchise professionals joining the IFA Board of Directors today represent the diversity and success of the franchise business model, and are exactly the leaders our industry needs,” said Charlie Chase, incoming Chair of the IFA Board of Directors and President and CEO of FirstService Brands, Inc. “IFA’s volunteer leaders play a critical role in carrying out IFA’s mission, and I am confident this new group represents the next generation of leaders our industry needs.”

The IFA Board of Directors voted to expand the size of the Board in 2020 to ensure diversity of industry, thought and background among its most senior volunteer leadership team. The 2022 IFA Board of Directors will be composed of franchisee, franchisor, and supplier members who provide critical guidance to the IFA on the Association’s key initiatives.

The new directors assume their positions February 1, 2022, and will serve an initial term of three years.

