Inter’s Martinez capable of playing with Messi and Barcelona: Milito

Inter striker Lautaro Martinez has the quality required to team up with Lionel Messi at Barcelona, says Diego Milito.

Martinez has been heavily linked with a switch to Barca after striking up a formidable partnership with Romelu Lukaku at Inter this season, scoring 16 goals in all competitions.

The Catalan giant’s head coach Quique Setien last week talked up the Nerazzurri star and said the chance to play alongside Messi is “a huge incentive” for any player.

Milito, who was part of Inter’s treble-winning side of 2009-10, was appointed as the technical secretary at Racing Club in December 2017, just over six months prior to Martinez’s departure for San Siro.

READ|

Mourinho wants to give young players a chance, insists Tanganga





The former striker believes Martinez has established himself as a top-level player and would be capable of meeting requirements at Camp Nou.

“He is not at Inter because of me, but because he is a great player,” Milito said in an interview with Movistar.

“I think he’s fine at Inter, but of course he has great conditions for Barca and playing with Messi.

“He is a very complete player who is doing great at Inter. The truth is that I don’t know what will happen. I hear there are many rumours.”

Martinez started four games alongside Messi as Argentina reached the semifinals of the Copa America last year.