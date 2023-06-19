Interswitch Empowers Developers, Drives Innovation with Successful Developer Connect Event – TechEconomy







Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch, has hosted developers and other tech ecosystem stakeholders to an insightful session in Lagos tagged ‘The Coded Meetup’ where the company presented a plethora of its cutting-edge APIs designed to strengthen the digital payment ecosystem in the country and beyond.

The Developer Connect Series is a catalyst for collaboration, innovation and growth within the Interswitch Developer Community.

Attendees, consisting of seasoned Developers, Product Designers, Product Managers and those just starting their tech careers, enjoyed immersive learning, gained valuable insights and were awash with networking opportunities.

Participants were reintroduced to the Interswitch Developer Referral Program, designed to incentivize Developers, Product Managers, and Product Designers who refer partners, colleagues, or business owners to Quickteller Business.

With the Interswitch Developer Referral Program, referrers earn 5% commission for 5 years (5 for 5) on transaction fees when clients referred register on Quickteller Business, integrate Interswitch Payment Gateway and consummate transactions.

This initiative reinforces Interswitch’s commitment to empowering and rewarding its Developer Community.

During the event, Interswitch APIs and use-cases were showcased, unlocking a world of possibilities for seamlessly integrating payment solutions, value-added services and other financial services into their applications. By harnessing the power of Interswitch APIs, Developers can create transformative solutions and deliver unparalleled experiences to their customers.

Speaking at the event, Babafemi Ogungbamila, Chief Information Officer, Interswitch, said the company is at the forefront of driving the growth of the Developer Community not only in Nigeria, but also across Africa.

He further stated with the current realities of the fintech ecosystem in Nigeria, opportunities abound for Developers to explore, design cutting-edge products, improve offerings and provide superior user experience to customers.

He said

“At Interswitch, we remain committed to closing the gap in the payment ecosystem, this is why we organised The Developer Connect Series to empower and equip Developers with our APIs and enable them thrive”.

Oluwakemi Nwogu, Group Head, Product Management, Interswitch, said businesses are increasingly relying on APIs to improve their processes, enhance customer experience and drive innovation.

She reintroduced participants to the unique features of the Interswitch API Platform which was designed to help developers integrate seamlessly, noting that the platform is safe and secure.

“We believe that our API Platform will play a crucial role in facilitating digital transformation and provide an ecosystem that connects financial institutions, fintechs and innovators to service providers. The Interswitch API Platform currently carries an extensive catalog of Interswitch APIs and will extend to include a wide range of APIs from other reliable providers. The platform also has a user-friendly interface for developers to manage their API integration, analytics and support resources in one place.”

She urged the Developers, Product Designers and Product Managers to join the Interswitch Developer Community and leverage the community to innovate and collaborate.

Interswitch representatives and other industry experts spearheaded engaging discussions, shedding light on the latest industry advancements and emerging trends. These insightful conversations invigorated attendees, equipping them with forward-thinking perspectives and inspiring ideas to shape the future of digital payments, e-commerce and technology-driven solutions.

The event, which was held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at GoMyCode Lagos, was a resounding success, gathering a diverse and dynamic community of tech developers and enthusiasts.







