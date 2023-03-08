Interswitch Named Best Employer Brand at LinkedIn Talent Awards – TechEconomy

Advertisements







Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch has been named the Best Employer Brand – Sub-Saharan Africa at the LinkedIn Talent Awards.

The prestigious award was announced at the LinkedIn Talent Awards ceremony which held at the Microsoft offices in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

The LinkedIn Talent Awards recognizes companies around the world that are leading the future of work through innovation, creating inclusive workplaces, building strong employer brands and actively engaging talent communities on platforms like LinkedIn.

Interswitch was adjudged to have met all the criteria and emerged as the winner of award for its outstanding efforts to attract and retain top talent, as well as its commitment to creating a positive work culture and supporting employees’ professional development.

Commenting on the award, Franklin Ali, Chief Human Resources Officer, Interswitch Nigeria, said the company is delighted to be recognized for its talent management efforts, and remains committed to sustaining a positive work environment that promotes innovation, creativity, and collaboration.

He said “We are thrilled to be named the Best Employer Brand in Sub-Saharan Africa by LinkedIn. It is fulfilling to be able to do what we do every day here at Interswitch; for and with our employees, customers, partners and indeed our thriving community of almost 300,000 individuals on LinkedIn. We have been empowered to showcase our brand, culture, and ethos to the wider world outside Interswitch, as part of our quest to keep inspiring Africa to greatness.

Interswitch has established itself as a leading employer in the African digital payments and commerce industry, with a reputation for attracting and retaining top talent. The company offers a range of employee benefits and initiatives, including hybrid working arrangements, spousal allowances, child education support, and opportunities for career advancement.

The recent LinkedIn Talent Award adds to the growing list of accolades received by Interswitch over the years. In 2019, the company also received the Rising Star Award at the LinkedIn Awards.

Last year, it also emerged as one of Nigeria’s top five leading companies in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) according to a report by advisory consulting firm, Hofstede Insights.

These awards are a testament to Interswitch’s commitment to building a strong employer brand and providing an exceptional employee experience.

Interswitch offers a range of innovative products and services to support businesses and individuals in making seamless and secure digital transactions.

With a strong focus on innovation, collaboration, and customer service, Interswitch has become a trusted partner to individuals and businesses across Africa and beyond.







