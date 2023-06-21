INTHEAIRBIKE Launches New Foldable Electric Bike "Colts" for Commuters

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Introducing the most convenient and affordable folding electric bike, the INTHEAIRBIKE, with its new model: INTHEAIR Colts. The 20*4″ fat tire folding e-bike is designed to provide convenience for people to travel.

The INTHEAIRBIKE Colts come equipped with a powerful 750W brushless geared hub motor, offering a range of over 50 miles, along with a removable 48V, 13.5Ah lithium-ion battery. This e-bike also features front and rear fenders, a spacious front basket, and a sturdy rear cargo rack, providing ample cargo space for commuting, shopping, or running errands. The INTHEAIRBIKE Colts combine convenience, performance, and affordability, making them the perfect choice for commuters and leisure riders.

The Step Thru & embedded battery frame of the INTHEAIR BIKE Colts is specifically designed for elderly individuals with limited mobility and office workers wearing skirts. With its robust foldable aluminum frame and quick-release stem, it is easy to store and transport. The foldable step-through frame can be quickly folded in just two steps, making it effortless to store in car trunks or apartment hallways. It features hydraulic disc brakes, a Shimano 7-speed gear shifter, and 20″ x 4″ fat tires that provide excellent traction, smooth shifting, and reliable grip on various surfaces.

Furthermore, the INTHEAIRBIKE Colts come with a multifunctional LCD display, a thumb throttle, a high-performance lockable front suspension fork, and an integrated taillight. The front LED headlight and taillight offer exceptional visibility during nighttime rides.

Priced at $1,299, the INTHEAIRBIKE Colts are the perfect alternative for traditional transportation users looking for an affordable fat tire electric bike. They aim to help reduce environmental pollution while providing riders with an economical and sustainable way of life. This e-bike allows people to own a clean and worry-free mode of transportation at a relatively low cost.

About INTHEAIR Bike:

“Ride the Freedom, Embrace the Air!” says the founder of INTHEAIR Bike. “INTHEAIR BIKE is committed to creating a free and sustainable travel experience. We believe that everyone should enjoy a convenient, environmentally friendly, and healthy way of commuting. Therefore, we provide high-quality electric bike products that allow users to ride freely in the air while protecting our planet.”

INTHEAIR BIKE is your perfect partner for a healthy, satisfying, and worry-free experience. We offer a one-year warranty, free delivery, and installment payment options, aiming to provide customers with high-quality electric bikes and ensuring a seamless riding experience. We prioritize affordability, ensuring reasonable prices while delivering exceptional performance and durability, making it easy for every rider to own a premium electric bike. We prioritize quality, with each bike undergoing rigorous quality control and being UL certified in the United States to ensure your safety and reliability. We value the health and satisfaction of our customers, not only by offering outstanding products but also by providing excellent after-sales service and technical support, allowing you to enjoy an unparalleled riding experience. By choosing INTHEAIR BIKE, you will have an ideal partner who cares about your physical and mental well-being, focuses on affordability, and delivers exceptional quality and service.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.intheairbike.com/products/intheair-colts

INTHEAIR BIKE

www.intheairbike.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intheairbike-launches-new-foldable-electric-bike-colts-for-commuters-301856369.html

SOURCE INTHEAIR Bike

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

