Intimate Fireside Kopi-Chat with BIGO Technology's Senior Vice President, James Wang

SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — “I remember the days when I had first left the country and ventured out into the world. It was different and it made me realised that I too, had to do things differently.” Reminisced James at yesterday’s Kopi Chat, organized by Singapore’s Block 71, an initiative by NUS Enterprise a support program for startups. James Wang, Senior Vice President at BIGO Technology Pte Ltd is a global trotter and a seasoned businessman.

As the Senior Vice President of a Singapore technology company that services over 400 million users on a monthly basis through their three products, Bigo Live, Likee and imo; James had an in-depth understanding of what it took to “go global, but stay local”. He also understood intricately the challenges and potential pitfalls of merging a local team with a global one.

Held at what is known as the technology incubator hotspot in Singapore, He spoke freely with a small group of young entrepreneurs, fresh faced and eager to make it in the competitive world of technology. They engaged in spirited discussions and swapped stories, while James Wang shared his experience while traveling and opening of new markets.

“The challenge now is to keep a global mindset, without compromising the local culture and business customs. This is the heart of ‘Glocalisation'” he said. “Especially in a post-covid pandemic economy, we need to be cognisant of challenges each country is facing and how your company or technology is able to make it better.”

The session ended on a high note with an exchange of contact details between James and the young entrepreneurs. “Let’s stay in touch.” James said as he shook hands with each of the participants.

SOURCE BIGO