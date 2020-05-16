Into the Night web series review: Netflix puts an innovative spin on apocalyptic thrillers to keep you on edge | Bollywood Life

Apocalyptic scenarios on movies, TV shows or web series are nothing new now, with Netflix itself being chock-full with such content. It’s almost futile to expect anything new when it come to such stories now and best to hope that the presentation at least stands out, right? Wrong! The new Netflix web series, Into the Night, shows you that you don’t always have to go for the ‘old wine in a new bottle’ approach; that regardless how many times a theme has been attempted, fresh ideas around them can still be found and entertaining content can still be derived by thinking out of the box. Also Read – Becoming documentary review: This story on Michelle Obama instills you with hope and goodness, but says very little

Scroll down for my full Into the Night review… Also Read – Jerry Seinfeld 23 Hours to Kill review: The legendary comedian can still make us laugh at our own lives and enjoy it

What’s it about

Also Read – Dangerous Lies movie review: Riverdale’s Camila Mendes tries but can’t rescue this by-the-numbers tale of murder and deceit

Everybody around the world is dropping dead like pins as the sun’s rays have become toxic and every living being it touches instantly dies. A NATO soldier manages to board a plane and force the pilot to fly in the opposite direction from where the sun will rise. Into the Night is Netflix’s first Belgian web show that’s also available in a dubbed English version. Season one premiered a few days ago.

What’s hot

Spinning an innovative premise around a done-to-death theme is one thing, but executing it is a whole different deal altogether. Right from the simmering tension between the ethnically diverse passengers and crew and the skeletons that spill out of the closest, threatening to detail their survival, to the the attention to minute details (like the pit-stops for fuel replenishment with time always been of the essence and the mutation of both fuel and fresh food as well as other organic matter as a result of the sun’s toxic behaviour), fleshed-out characters you actually feel concerned for and edge-of-the-seat moments galore — Into the Night does get most things right. Among all this, creator Jason George and his team of writers never lose sight of the real goal: Keeping the plane out of sunlight and finding the fabled bunker where other survivors have hobbled together for survival.

What’s not

The web series loses considerable pace and dramatic tension in the third, fourth and fifth episodes, but, thankfully, things pick up brilliantly in the final episode, culminating in one of the best climaxes you’ll see.

BL Verdict

At merely six episodes, Into the Night is perfect for an exciting binge-watch (a few sluggish moments in the middle notwithstanding, especially for those who can’t remain glued to the screen for more than a few hours at a time. I’m going with 3.5/5 stars.

Rating : 3.5 out of 5

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.