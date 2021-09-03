Introducing HPE VDI Storage; hybrid workplace solutions from HPE

When you’re running a business with remote or branch offices in Nigeria, you need to save time and money.

Virtualization lets you allocate resources to applications as needed, so you can run multiple applications on a single server—like accounting, productivity, and payroll apps.

That means you can run more applications on the servers you have, helping you reduce costs while still managing the increasing number of workloads you rely on to run your business.

HPE ProLiant ML and DL servers are the ideal choice to overcome the common business infrastructure challenges faced in Nigeria.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise operated by Selectium presents the digital transformation that HPE ProLiant offers with the low latency, flexibility, capacity, and performance needed to turn data into insights and confidence at core of business. With the ability to transform into a rack server and therefore stretching customers’ investments, HPE ML350 Gen10 Server makes a great fit for expanding SMBs.

This server also supports Intel’s second-generation Xeon Scalable processor and HPE DDR4 Smart Memory 2933 MT/s.

HPE ProLiant ML and DL servers are driven by AI and machine learning, HPE InfoSight brings self-monitoring capabilities to your servers — so you can make incremental improvements to ensure your infrastructure is performing at the optimum level

Hewlett Packard Enterprise operated by Selectium presents HPE VDI Storage, or HPE virtual desktop infrastructure. HPE VDI Storage delivers virtualized desktops—which includes the operating system, apps, and their documents—to remote devices with the same experience as a PC at the office.

Workloads are processed at the on-premises virtualized server instead of your employees’ laptop, tablet, or smartphone so your workers don’t experience lags and your data stays secure.

Benefits of HPE ProLiant servers and Citrix for Implementing Virtual Apps and Desktops:

Visualize remotely hosted Windows® and Linux desktops

Enable a highly responsive, feature-rich remote desktop experience

Reduce infrastructure complexity and costs through virtualization

Access centralized collaborative workflows from any mix of on-prem and cloud infrastructure.

HPE VDI Storage and HPE ProLiant servers powered by first- and second-generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors provides virtualization capabilities

Session 1: INTEGRATED TAX MANAGEMENT AND REVENUE AUTOMATION SYSTEM

Date: Thursday September 16th, 2021

Time: 09:00AM West Africa Standard Time

Session 2: EDUCATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Date: Thursday September 16th, 2021

Time: 02:00PM West Africa Standard Time

HPE Small Business Solutions for Virtualization are simple, secure server virtualization solutions for SMBs that make virtualization benefits more affordable and efficient.

The server virtualization solutions are built on HPE ProLiant servers, powered by first- and second-generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors.



