Introducing OnewheelBarrow: Revolutionizing the Wheelbarrow Industry with Electric Balance Assistance

OnewheelBarrow delivers, to help you deliver even the heaviest of loads

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. and EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today marks a significant milestone in the construction, home, and garden industries with the unveiling of OnewheelBarrow , the world’s first electric balance-assisted wheelbarrow. Developed through a groundbreaking collaboration between Onewheel and Gorilla , the OnewheelBarrow promises to enhance productivity and redefine traditional methods of hauling heavy loads.

Onewheel and Gorilla launch the OnewheelBarrow, the first ever electric balance-assisted wheelbarrow.

“With peak gardening season upon us, we’re thrilled to introduce the OnewheelBarrow, a game-changer in the wheelbarrow industry,” said Kyle Doerksen, Founder and CEO of Future Motion . “By combining Onewheel’s expertise in electric mobility with Gorilla’s renowned durability and performance, we’ve created a product that not only enhances productivity but also elevates the overall hauling experience. The wheelbarrow of the future is here.”

With its cutting-edge design and innovative features, the OnewheelBarrow represents a leap forward in efficiency and convenience for wheelbarrow enthusiasts everywhere. Powered by a robust 750-watt brushless motor, this revolutionary all-terrain wheelbarrow can effortlessly transport loads of up to 300 lbs and conquer even the steepest grades.

Equipped with a lithium battery, the OnewheelBarrow goes the distance by offering an impressive range of 6-8 miles on a single charge and boasting speeds of up to 18mph. This electric marvel ensures swift and efficient transportation of materials across vast job sites or landscaping projects, with no load left behind.

Integrated Bluetooth connectivity allows users to seamlessly manage and customize their loads through a dedicated mobile app. Whether it’s adjusting speed settings, monitoring battery life, or optimizing load distribution, the app empowers users with unparalleled control and flexibility.

The launch of the OnewheelBarrow marks a significant step forward in Onewheel’s mission to innovate and disrupt traditional modes of transportation and hauling. With its unparalleled capabilities and forward-thinking design, the OnewheelBarrow is poised to deliver the future of the wheelbarrowing experience for both professional and hobbyist haulers everywhere.

For more information about the OnewheelBarrow and to stay updated on its availability, please visit https://onewheel.com/pages/onewheel-barrow .

