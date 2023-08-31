Introducing SafeUTM: The Free Version of New NGFW

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SafeUTM, a new product with a revolutionary approach and a new player in the network security field of MEA market, an NGFW introduced by SafeDNS – leader in cloud content filtering with active presence in the markets of the US and Europe since 2012, is thrilled to announce the release of its Free Tier! This new offering allows users to experience the full functionality of our product without any restrictions.

With the Free Tier users will have access to all the features and capabilities that have made our product a game-changer in the cybersecurity industry. Whether it’s protecting networks from cyber threats, managing user access, or monitoring network traffic, SafeUTM Free Tier provides an unparalleled level of security for businesses and individuals alike.

Note that the license includes only 5 users, each of whom can connect up to 5 devices. This ensures that small businesses and individuals can benefit from the product without any extra costs. With Free Tier only basic support is available.

With Free Tier only basic support is available, but if you want to get premium support with a Service Level Agreement (SLA) for a response time of 3 minutes, you can upgrade the tier at any time.

By providing unrestricted access to all product functionality, we aim to empower businesses and individuals to take control of their cybersecurity without breaking the bank. We believe that everyone deserves the highest level of protection, regardless of their budget.

SafeUTM’s Free Tier is now available on our website. Users can simply visit https://safeutm.com/products?utm_source=press&utm_campaign=freetier to get started and experience the power of SafeUTM firsthand.

