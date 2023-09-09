Introducing Tao Bin Smart Robotic Barista to Revolutionize Malaysia's Beverage Industry

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tao Bin, the trailblazing sensation from Thailand, has made a remarkable entrance into Malaysia with an innovation set to transform the way Malaysians enjoy their beverages—the Smart Robotic Barista. This cutting-edge machine offers an extensive menu of over 180 freshly made choices, all within a remarkably compact one-square-meter footprint.

The Smart Robotic Barista caters to diverse tastes, featuring a wide array of options, including multi-flavoured drinks such as sodas and smoothies, protein shakes, as well as beloved classics like coffee and tea. To provide a personalized experience, health-conscious consumers can easily adjust the sweetness level, ranging from no sugar to 100%, ensuring each drink perfectly suits individual preferences. Moreover, Tao Bin is deeply committed to sustainability, utilizing recyclable materials like Polypropylene (PP#5) for all cups, lids, and straws.

What sets this innovation apart is its “smart robotic” design, seamlessly integrating advanced robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT) to deliver an unparalleled beverage experience. Leveraging IoT technology, Tao Bin collects real-time data on usage and ingredients, enabling precise optimization of operations to ensure that ingredients are consistently stocked and readily available. Payment is made convenient through various e-wallet options, including DuitNow QR, GrabPay, TnGo e-wallet, and more.

“Through the power of IoT technology, we have the capability to collect real-time data on usage and ingredient levels, facilitating precise operational optimization to ensure the consistent availability of our ingredients. Furthermore, we have made the payment process exceptionally convenient, offering e-wallet option like DuitNow QR” said Moti Utam, Chief Technology and Operations Officer of Tao Bin Sdn Bhd.

The “Tao Bin Has Landed” event was held at Publika Shopping Gallery over the weekend. During the launch event, the company introduced the Smart Robotic Barista to the guests and publics, demonstrating on how to use the machine and customers can explore the variety of 180+ beverage choices, and watch how the machine create drinks with precision and speed.

Tao Bin Sdn Bhd initiated the deployment of these machines in the Klang Valley area in June 2023, with over 30 units already installed in prominent locations, including Sunway College, Thomson Hospital, Mahsa University, Nottingham University, MITEC, Lalaport GMB, 3 Damansara, MyKart@Tropicana Gardens Mall, private offices, and condominiums. The expansion of this exciting technology began in the Klang Valley and extended to Penang just before Merdeka Day, with four machines already in operation. Ambitious plans are underway for further expansion into cities like Seremban, Melaka, and Johor. By the end of this year, Tao Bin is committed to deploying up to 250 units of these machines, ensuring convenient access for Malaysians across the country.

“By the end of this year, Tao Bin is committed to deploying up to 250 units of Smart Robotic Barista machines, and hope beverages we offer will become the choice of the Malaysian people” said Johnson Fung, the Chief Executive Officer of Tao Bin Sdn Bhd.

Deployment is remarkably easy, requiring only a 1sqm space, and no water supply is necessary from the location. Tao Bin provides its own water to guarantee the highest quality and consistency of beverages across all locations.

For more information about Tao Bin company and the Smart Robotic Barista machine, please visit the website at https://www.taobinmalaysia.com / or contact +603 7620 8883.

