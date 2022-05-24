Introducing The Glampys: An Award Program for Glampgrounds by The Dyrt

PORTLAND, Ore., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Dyrt, the No. 1 app for camping with the most active online camping community, has announced the creation of the first awards program to recognize and celebrate the top glamping destinations throughout the United States. And, of course, it could only be called The Glampys .

“New glampsites are popping up all the time,” says The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long. “Private land owners are looking for ways to generate income by making their unique corner of the world available to people looking for once-in-a-lifetime outdoors experiences. We thought The Glampys would be a great way to shine a light on these amazing places.”

Glamping can take many forms — yurts, cabins, vintage trailers, tiny houses, fire towers, even restored train cars — all of which can fill up quickly these days. Rather than create some sort of aspirational list, eligibility for The Glampys was limited to glampgrounds showing 2022 availability on The Dyrt under $200/night. (The Dyrt offers commission-free bookings for campgrounds .)

Some of the factors considered when determining the winners of The Glampys include uniqueness (fancy with flair), Instagramability (you gotta see it to believe it), and bookability (inclusive, not exclusive). Without further ado, we present the 2022 winners of The Glampys !

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt’s mission is to expand the camping community and help more people enjoy the outdoors. With over 30 million annual camper visits and 4 million user-generated reviews, photos, and tips for US campgrounds, The Dyrt is the No. 1 app for camping and the largest source of camping information. The Dyrt PRO enables campers to plan road trips, find free camping areas on public lands, use the app offline and more. www.thedyrt.com

