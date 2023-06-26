Introducing the Hyper Blockchain: Nerd Launches Hyper Blockchain and Rewards Node Owners with EON Token

LEHI, Utah, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Nerd is proud to announce the launch of the Hyper blockchain and EON token—to reward node owners for contributions to the Hyper network. Hyper will revolutionize the blockchain landscape and create opportunities for nerds worldwide.

The Hyper blockchain is a state-of-the-art decentralized platform built on security, scalability, and efficiency. Hyper leverages a distributed ledger to offer unparalleled transparency, immutability, and data integrity. By facilitating the development of decentralized applications, Hyper creates an ecosystem for businesses and individuals alike.

The Hyper blockchain’s incentive mechanism rewards node owners with the EON token. Node owners ensure its security, reliability, and performance. By staking their resources and contributing to network operations, node owners earn EON tokens. Upon launch, the community will govern the Hyper blockchain—Nerd’s role will be limited to providing blockchain-based products.

“With the launch of Hyper, we aim to create an ecosystem where node owners are at the core of our success,” said Travis Cook, CEO of Nerd. “We believe in empowering individuals and businesses, and Hyper helps users participate actively in the decentralized future of work while getting rewarded.”

Nerd invites builders to join the Hyper revolution and help disrupt how individual and team contributions are quantified and incentivized.

About Nerd:

Nerd is a pioneering web3 technology company focused on building innovative blockchain solutions. Led by Tom Karren, CTO, and Travis Cook, President & CEO. Our management team consists of world-class technologists and seasoned blockchain experts dedicated to pushing value to the edges. For more information on Nerd, please visit our website at https://nerdunited.com .

Disclaimer:

Hyper Nodes and the Hyper Blockchain are governed by a Distributed Governance Framework (DGF), which is distinct from and not solely controlled by Nerd United DAO LLC (Nerd). Any value derived from Hyper Nodes and the EON Digital Reward/token is likely to be uncorrelated with the success or failure of Nerd. Nerd doesn’t sell tokens or digital rewards. The Hyper Blockchain, governed by Hyper Node Owners, self-govern the distribution of EON Digital Reward/token. EON Digital Rewards/tokens are earned in exchange for work and action on the Hyper Network. EON Digital Rewards are designed to have utility throughout the Nerd Ecosystem for the purchase of Nerd’s products and services. The EON Digital Reward/token isn’t an investment product and may never have value outside of the Nerd Ecosystem. Hyper Node Owners shouldn’t expect to recognize any value from the EON Digital Reward/token other than its utility within the Nerd Ecosystem. Nerd doesn’t anticipate correlation between the EON Digital Reward/token value and Nerd’s business activities.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements discuss plans, strategies, prospects, and expectations concerning the business, operations, markets, risks, and other similar matters. There may be events in the future that we cannot predict or control. Any forward-looking statement contained herein speaks only as of the date on which it’s made. Factors or events that could cause results to differ may emerge, and it’s impossible to predict them. We don’t plan to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Jared McKinney

9372126502

361288@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-the-hyper-blockchain-nerd-launches-hyper-blockchain-and-rewards-node-owners-with-eon-token-301863142.html

SOURCE Nerd

