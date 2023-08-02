Introducing the Keeper Influencer Program: Empowering Cybersecurity Advocates Worldwide

Users can earn money and help others by sharing their passion for password management

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Keeper Security , the leading provider of cloud-based zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, secrets, connections and privileged access, today announces the launch of its groundbreaking Keeper Influencer Program. This unique initiative aims to collaborate with content creators from all social media platforms who are passionate about cybersecurity and eager to share their experiences using Keeper’s industry-leading password manager.

The Keeper Influencer Program is on the lookout for enthusiastic individuals who have personally experienced the benefits of Keeper’s password manager and are keen to spread the word to help protect consumers against the most common and pervasive cyberthreats. Through this program, influencers will have the opportunity to share their stories, insights, and honest reviews about Keeper, empowering their audiences to take control of their online security.

“We are excited to introduce the Keeper Influencer Program, a global community of cybersecurity advocates who believe in our mission to protect billions of people from cybercriminals,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and co-founder of Keeper Security. “By empowering influencers who are genuine Keeper enthusiasts, we aim to create a collective force to amplify the critical need for strong password management to protect people from data breaches and cyberthreats.”

The Keeper Influencer Program is unlike other influencer programs. Keeper’s program was created to develop and foster long-term relationships with participants who seek to help their followers improve their online security. Participants will earn money for the content they create and be eligible to receive a complimentary subscription to Keeper Unlimited, an industry-leading premium password manager, to protect their online presence for life.

Keeper Security believes in empowering an engaged community of cybersecurity advocates who are dedicated to creating a safer online experience for individuals and organizations. To join the Keeper Influencer Program, interested content creators are invited to Apply Here . Selected participants will be notified and curated into this exciting and exclusive influencer program. Each participant will receive a unique promo code and custom landing page to share with their followers. For more information about the Keeper Influencer Program and to apply for the program, please visit: KeeperSecurity.com/Influencer-Program .

