Introducing the Polaris Pro XD Kinetic – The All-Electric UTV Built to Work

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Give the workday 100 percent with zero emissions, zero fuel costs and zero compromises. The all-new, all-electric Pro XD Full-Size Kinetic utility vehicle (UTV) from Polaris Commercial, a division of Polaris (NYSE:PII), is engineered from the inside out to withstand tough jobsite duty cycles and enable all-day operation with zero exhaust – taking operational efficiency and sustainability to the next level. The Pro XD Kinetic further expands the industry-leading line-up of commercial work UTVs that boast durability, serviceability and safety features while increasing the environments and areas these all-electric UTVs can operate.

Polaris has been a leader in the electric UTV space with the class-leading and award-winning RANGER XP Kinetic. The all-electric RANGER has been called game changing and the gold standard for battery EV UTVs. Polaris Commercial has leveraged that industry-leading innovation for its Commercial customers with the introduction of the Pro XD Kinetic, rounding out the Pro XD family that also includes gas and diesel, full-size and mid-size, standard and crew models.

“Going all-electric with the professional-grade Pro XD UTV empowers customers to meet sustainability obligations without sacrificing capabilities,” said Aaron Stegemann, vice president, Polaris Commercial. “In everything we do, Polaris Commercial is committed to providing the greatest value for our customers. That means genuinely listening to their pain points, understanding the use-cases and applications for our work UTVs and solving unmet demands where we can. With the introduction of the Pro XD Kinetic, we’re keeping the features our customers love and rely on from the Pro XD family – superior durability, serviceability and safety features – while addressing the ever-growing environmental, operational and government requirements for EVs.

The Pro XD Kinetic utilizes purpose-built features that rental, construction and other industrial customers value from Polaris Commercial and delivers them in a sustainable, reliable and high-performing work UTV. Featuring an all-electric powertrain through Polaris’ exclusive 10-year partnership with Zero Motorcycles®, the powerful Pro XD Kinetic offers the same 1,250 lbs cargo and 2,500 lbs towing capacity as a full-size gas or diesel Pro XD UTV, while its all-electric powertrain delivers instantaneous torque and precise handling. An electric powertrain also requires less maintenance, which means more vehicle uptime, while its quieter operations enable access to restricted areas where heavy-duty gas and diesel UTVs were previously excluded.

Minimal Maintenance

Downtime destroys productivity resulting in costly delays – with minimal maintenance requirements, the Pro XD Kinetic optimizes operations and increases customer ROI. Scheduled maintenance costs are roughly 60 percent less than average maintenance costs for similar gas-powered vehicles like the full-size MY24 Pro XD* meaning fewer replacements and less waste. The all-electric powertrain makes oil changes, filter replacements, spark plugs and clutch maintenance a thing of the past. The Lithium-Ion battery in the Pro XD is designed to last the vehicle’s lifetime and is backed by a five-year warranty from Polaris Commercial – providing more time to focus on getting the job done.

Standard Safety Features

Safety is a founding pillar of the Pro XD, and the Pro XD Kinetic is engineered with the same features to meet and exceed jobsite compliance, improve worker safety and provide peace of mind for crews and fleet managers. Orange seatbelts, vehicle decals, and optional lighting accessories improve visibility of the vehicle and surrounding workers, while a standard horn and backup alarm provide audible alerts for the operator and surrounding crew. Furthermore, the top speed of the Pro XD Kinetic can be calibrated between 5-40 mph, with many customers selecting a top speed of 25 mph for jobsite compliance. The electric drivetrain also provides reduced sound levels that improve the operator’s situational awareness, allow easier communications between crew members and enables quiet-zone usage.

Dependability Customers Value

The Pro XD Kinetic delivers jobsite must-haves in a work-ready platform and an all-new electric powertrain. Heavy-duty boots, bearings and bushings, Kevlar®-backed seats, thick 8-ply tires and a rust- and dent-free poly bed ensure the electric model is built to last from the headlights to the tailgate – just like its gas and diesel counterparts. A rugged, long-lasting 14.9 kWh Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) battery and a powerful electric motor make the Pro XD Kinetic as tough on the inside as it is on the outside. And 140lb-ft of instant torque provide the power operators need to effortlessly tow up to 2,500 lbs and haul up to 1,250 lbs. Additionally, a range of up to 45-miles** ensures crews can go the distance, all day, every day while providing an estimated five-year savings of $2,800 in fuel savings alone compared to the MY24 gas Pro XD.

No Infrastructure Needed

The Pro XD Kinetic from Polaris Commercial is equipped with convenient charging options designed to fit any electrification infrastructure, or lack thereof. The vehicle’s battery can be charged by a standard wall outlet or even a similarly powered generator for remote jobsites or until power is established. This ability to charge using 110V power means no new infrastructure is required, however, the Pro XD Kinetic is also compatible with 220V to enable fast charging options.

The complete Pro XD lineup also provides unmatched versatility and customizability with accessories that enhance productivity in all climates, while also supporting jobsite compliance and safety requirements. The expansive accessories catalog is available to view on the Polaris Commercial website, where customers can also experience the vehicle virtually. Additional information and tools let customers build and quote the different all-wheel drive Pro XD models and accessories, view each in 3D and request a quote.

Editor Note: Pro XD images, data sheets, videos and previous news releases are available for download in the Pro XD Media Kit: https://bit.ly/Polaris-Pro-XD .

* Manufacturer estimate based on average scheduled maintenance costs over the course of a 5-year timeframe.

** Range estimates based on manufacturer data on typical customer driving usage and conditions. Actual range varies based on conditions such as external environment, weather, speed, cargo loads, rates of acceleration, vehicle maintenance, and vehicle usage.

About Polaris Commercial

Backed by 70 years of Polaris innovation, Polaris Commercial offers durable, versatile and customizable work vehicle solutions for transporting people and hauling equipment. Pro XD and RANGER vehicles are engineered with the customer’s needs in mind to be dependable, safe, sustainable and to increase productivity. The dedicated and specialized employees of Polaris Commercial provide end customers with simple purchasing processes based on individual needs, dedicated customer support and a worldwide network of dealers for localized service.

Polaris Commercial | Polaris.com/Commercial

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER®, RZR®, Polaris XPEDITION®, and GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

ZERO MOTORCYCLES® is a registered trademark of ZERO MOTORCYCLES, INC.

Kevlar® is a registered trademark of DUPONT SAFETY & CONSTRUCTION, INC.

Unless noted, trademarks are the property of Polaris Industries Inc.

© 2024 Polaris Industries Inc.

