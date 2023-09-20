Introducing YPWP.com, Combining Business Yellow Pages and Residential White Pages on One Convenient, Easy-to-use Platform

SYOSSET, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — b2bBiz.com is proud to announce the launch of its newest website www.YPWP.com, a business yellow pages and residential white pages in one location. The business yellow pages contain over 17 million listings including address, phone, website, social media connections, reviews and more. It also provides information for over 40 million US residents and offers address, phone number and background information checks.

The easy to navigate site is displayed within 4 main areas:

* US Business Directory (https://www.ypwp.com/business): An A- Z directory of 17 million businesses sorted by town, city and state.

* US Local Services by City/State (https://www.ypwp.com/services): A comprehensive directory of the services provided in each town and city with a list of the businesses that provide those services.

* US Businesses by Street (https://www.ypwp.com/street): A directory that shows a list of businesses on any specific street in a given town or city.

* US People Directory (https://www.ypwp.com/people): An A-Z directory of the people located in any given city or town throughout the US.

Jonathan Adams, CEO of b2bBIz.com, stated “I am excited to see our team develop another great site that offers businesses and consumers a wealth of products, services and information within one easy location.” The YPWP site is uniquely different than our sister website www.b2bYellowpages.com by having its own unique databases and design. Our 2 sites combined now provide 35 million business records in addition to over 40 million residential records.

About b2bBiz.com :

b2bBiz.com, Inc. is a privately held media company. Established in 1999, it is one of the first vertical online websites for business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce and advertising. In addition to a combined database that now showcases 35 million business and 40 million residential records, the b2bYellowpagescom member directory has grown to more than 40,000 listings that provide a wide expanse of industry specific products, services and information. The team at b2bBiz.com comprises a staff of veteran coders, editors, quality raters and taxonomists (responsible for organizing their millions of business listings). The leadership team has more than 150 years of combined experience that strive to bring the most accurate information quickly, locally and logically.

