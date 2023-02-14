Jimmys Post

InventHelp Inventor Develops Auto Recharge for Electric Vehicles (CCT-4744)

Feb 14, 2023
PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — “I wanted to create an advanced system with a dual battery bank to supplement the standard charge of an electric vehicle,” said an inventor, from Cleves, Ohio, “so I invented the AUTO RECHARGE. My design enables you to travel additional miles without fear of becoming stranded.”

The patent-pending invention provides an auxiliary power-generation feature for all-electric vehicles. In doing so, it increases travel range for a new electric car. As a result, it eliminates the need to rely completely upon charges from a household electrical source or a public charging station and it increases efficiency.

The invention features a reliable and automatic design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for the owners of electric vehicles. The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4744, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-auto-recharge-for-electric-vehicles-cct-4744-301744325.html

SOURCE InventHelp

