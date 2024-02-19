PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — “I thought there could be a better way to take, store and transfer measurements using a tape measure,” said an inventor, from Chula Vista, Calif., “so I invented the SMART RETRACTABLE TAPE MEASURE. My design offers a time-saving alternative to writing down measurements and it could increase accuracy and convenience.”

The invention provides an improved design for a tape measure. In doing so, it enables the user to easily save or transfer the measurement data. As a result, it eliminates the need to write down measurements on paper. It also can be used to make timely calculations related to a project. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, trades workers, do-it-yourselfers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-SDB-1773, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-smart-retractable-tape-measure-sdb-1773-302059237.html

SOURCE InventHelp

