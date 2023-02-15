Jimmys Post

InventHelp Inventor Develops Solar Charger for Cordless Tool Batteries (CHK-3039)

Feb 15, 2023
PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — “I thought there should be a way to charge a tool battery when working outdoors or in remote locations,” said an inventor, from Hereford, Texas, “so I invented the Q PLUS SOLAR CHARGER. My design offers convenient off-the-grid battery charging and without electrical utility expenses.”

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to charge a cordless tool battery. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a traditional power source or a gasoline-powered generator. As a result, it increases efficiency and it saves time and effort. The invention features a portable and environmentally-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for owners of cordless power tools, construction workers, contractors, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CTK-3039, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-solar-charger-for-cordless-tool-batteries-chk-3039-301744356.html

SOURCE InventHelp

