Inventronics Acquires OSRAM Digital Systems in Europe and Asia, Strengthening Its Position in the Lighting Industry

Inventronics is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of the relevant Digital Systems business in Europe and Asia from ams OSRAM.

HANGZHOU, China, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Inventronics, a global leader in reliable and innovative LED driver products, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of the relevant Digital Systems business in Europe and Asia from ams OSRAM, a global leader in optical solutions. This acquisition demonstrates Inventronics’ commitment to providing exceptional technology and value to its global customer base while leading the transformation to cost-effective, intelligent, connected lighting.

The ams OSRAM Europe and Asia Digital Systems business primarily focuses on power supplies, related light modules, software, and connectable components for traditional and LED illumination. These essential components enable smart lighting solutions and digitalization for professional lighting applications. With the acquisition of ams OSRAM’s Digital Systems business, Inventronics expands both its regional presence and product portfolio.

Dr. Gernot Steinlesberger, Head of OSRAM Digital Systems Europe and Asia, stated, “We look forward to starting a new chapter with Inventronics. The combined portfolio, market reach and lighting focus, will bring tremendous value to our customers.”

Marshall Miles, CEO of Inventronics, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, “We are striving to be the vendor of choice for components supporting the lighting industry, providing the broadest portfolio of innovative, high quality products and services. This transaction demonstrates our commitment to our customers and the lighting market globally.”

The ams OSRAM Digital Systems business in Europe and Asia employs around 600 people, is headquartered in Garching near Munich, Germany, with additional operations throughout the territory. Inventronics is a world-class enterprise specializing in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sales of reliable and innovative LED driver products, and a global leader in driving the transformation to cost-effective, intelligent, connected lighting. Inventronics looks forward to integrating these new colleagues into the Inventronics family.

Inventronics is a publicly traded company based in Hangzhou, China, with global operations including manufacturing facilities in China, India, and Mexico, as well as distribution centers in the US and the Netherlands. The company maintains sales offices in major markets worldwide, servicing customers in over 100 countries.

