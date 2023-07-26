Invert Climate Action Platform for Enterprise Drives Sustainability in the Workplace with new AI and Action Card Features

OTTAWA, ON, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ – Invert Inc. (“Invert” or “the Company”) announced today the latest release of the Climate Action Platform for Enterprise. Loaded with groundbreaking features designed to inspire employee engagement, drive sustainability goals, and inform corporate insights, the latest release of the Climate Action Platform has elevated the standard for empowering businesses to make a tangible and lasting impact on the environment through meaningful action.

Key Features of the Climate Action Platform:

Inspiring Employee Engagement: The Climate Action Platform revolutionizes the way employees connect with their organization’s sustainability goals. Through gamification and interactive challenges, employees are motivated to take positive action, contributing to a more sustainable future while fostering a sense of community among colleagues.

AI Action Advisor: An industry first, the climate-focused AI Action Advisor leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized recommendations for reducing an individual’s carbon footprint. By analyzing individual carbon footprints, the AI Action Advisor empowers users to make informed choices that positively impact the environment.

Climate Action Cards: Climate Action Cards equip users with immediately actionable tips and tools to engage and educate on climate action. These cards provide practical guidance to incorporate sustainable practices into daily routines and drive climate-positive behavioral change.

Actionable Insights: Organizations will gain a holistic view of sustainability trends through company-wide and departmental insights with real-time data and analytics to empower the identification of areas for improvement and accurately measure the impact of employee climate action.

Employee Carbon Offset Rewards: Organizations can offer high-integrity carbon offset rewards to their employees, recognizing their contributions and promoting employee engagement through real, lasting climate impact.

Simplified Onboarding & Comprehensive Launch Support: Administrators can easily onboard employees, communicate sustainability initiatives, set targets, and track progress in a centralized hub while comprehensive implementation support and a dedicated Customer Success team ensure users are engaged for long-term success.

“Invert is committed to empowering organizations to take meaningful climate action. Our latest Climate Action Platform features represent a significant step forward in supporting employees to have a measurable impact,” says Rade Kovacevic, Co-CEO of Invert. ” By pairing the latest technology with Invert’s climate action expertise, the Climate Action Platform for Enterprise will inspire employees, facilitate informed decision-making, and drive measurable change within businesses. We are proud to provide a comprehensive suite of tools that align sustainability with employee engagement, education, and recognition.”

To learn more about the latest release of the Climate Action Platform and secure a demo, please visit www.invert.world.

About Invert

Invert is a leading carbon-reduction and removal company committed to empowering businesses, communities, and individuals to take bold climate action. With a mission to drive global goals for decarbonization, Invert is dedicated to making a measurable impact on our planet’s future. We empower action through carbon project origination and financing, sourcing high-integrity carbon credits for businesses, and providing a software platform for organizations to bring employees along the climate-action journey.

Please visit our website for more information: www.invert.world.

