INVERT WELCOMES NEW MEMBERS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ – Invert Inc. (“Invert” or “the Company”), a carbon credit project financer-developer and the future of personalized climate action, is pleased to announce that it has appointed a new, independent board of directors with a range of exceptional expertise as it continues to expand its operations and portfolio.

Joining the Invert Board of Directors are Stacy Kauk, Head of Sustainability at Shopify; Dominique Hussey, Vice Chair of leading Canadian law firm Bennett Jones LLP; and Tim Saunders, experienced public market CFO and independent board member. Mark Zekulin will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board and Andre Fernandez, co-CEO of Invert, will represent management on the five-person Board.

“The progression of the Invert board from founders to independent, highly respected directors is an important step in the Company’s journey,” said Mark Zekulin, Chairman, Invert. “We couldn’t be more honoured or proud to welcome such an exceptional set of new board members as we continue to build Invert into a world leader in the carbon credit space.”

The Company recently closed a $25 million CAD financing in August 2022, welcoming new institutional and high net worth investors alongside continued support from lead strategic investor Altius Minerals (TSX: ALS). The equity financing provides the Company with significant capital to expand its carbon credit streaming portfolio as well as continued development of the recently launched Invert Climate Action Platform for individuals to understand, reduce and offset their own carbon footprint.

About Mark Zekulin

Former President & CEO of Canopy Growth Corporation, one of Canada's most successful start-ups over the past decade

Founding Partner, The Greater Return, a mission-oriented early-stage investment company

Founder and Director, Happy Roots Foundation

Chairman of the Board, Big Brothers Big Sisters Ottawa

Masters in Law from the University of Cambridge , specializing in international and environmental law

About Stacy Kauk

Head of Sustainability at Shopify, leading the corporate carbon program and Shopify Sustainability Fund

Advisory Board, Carbon Management Research Initiative (CaMRI) at the Centre on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University

Former senior engineer and advisor at Environment and Climate Change Canada

Representative of Canada as a member of negotiating delegations to UN Multilateral Environmental Agreements, including the Montreal Protocol and Stockholm Convention

About Dominique Hussey

Vice Chair & Toronto Managing Partner at Bennett Jones LLP, one of Canada's largest and most recognized national law firms

Board Member, Ontario Brain Institute

Board Member and Vice-President, The Advocates’ Society

Board Member, Black North Initiative

Leads Bennett Jones Intellectual Property Litigation group and co-head of its Innovation, Technology and Branding group

About Tim Saunders

FCPA, FCA, ICD.D designations

Former Director and Audit Chair, Charlotte’s Web (TSX: CWEB)

Board Member and Audit Committee Chair, The Ottawa Hospital Foundation

Independent Advisor with over 35 years of international experience including previous roles as EVP and CFO, Canopy Growth Corporation; Senior Finance Executive roles with Vodafone and Mitel; CFO of a clean tech company and CFO of a successful SPAC exit

Alumni of PricewaterhouseCoopers

About Andre Fernandez

Former Chief Operating Officer at Canopy Growth Corporation

Previously worked in manufacturing finance and asset management and was part of the team that implemented the World Class Manufacturing methodology to transform Chrysler post Fiat-Chrysler merger

B.Sc. from Queen’s University and an MBA from Rotman School of Management (UofT)

About Invert

Invert invests in and creates carbon credit projects that produce high-quality, meaningful carbon reduction and removal credits that will help on our path to a carbon neutral world. By selling these credits to individuals or businesses, the Company generates revenue that can be reinvested towards further projects that reduce or remove CO2 from the atmosphere. In addition, Invert works directly with businesses to help them understand and reduce their carbon footprint.

Invert is creating a place where individuals can go to learn about what they can do themselves to address the pressing issue of climate change. The Company helps individuals understand their own impact on the world and gives them a chance to support projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The goal is for every individual to become carbon neutral through their own journey of education, engagement, and action. Please visit our website for more information: invert.world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, the intentions of the Corporation to pursue the Invert Neutral App indefinitely. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Invert to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: volatility in prices of carbon credits and demand for carbon credit; expectations regarding carbon market trends, overall carbon market growth rates and prices for carbon credits; inability to raise the money necessary to execute its business plan and strategies; the Corporation’s business plans and strategies, including acquiring carbon credits, streams and interests in carbon credit projects or entities involved in carbon credits or related businesses; the political, social and economic conditions in each jurisdiction in which the Corporation holds an investment; terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals. Although Invert has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Invert disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

