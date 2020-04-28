Investors Bet Giant Companies Will Dominate After Crisis

That has supercharged the giants’ boom.

According to data from Goldman Sachs, the top 10 stocks in the S&P 500 this month accounted for roughly 27 percent of the total value of the index. That surpassed the previous peak, which came during the tech stock frenzy of the late 1990s. The top five companies alone — Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook — account for 20 percent of the index. The shares of all five companies are up more than 20 percent since the market hit its recent low on March 23.