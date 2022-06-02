Invisible 3D printed tags turn simple objects into gaming controllers

Adding invisible tags to 3D printed objects could link the objects to information or turn them into controllers for gaming

A 3D-printing technique can incorporate invisible tags into objects. The process could be used to create tags with the convenience of QR codes without the unsightly appearance, as well as to turn simple objects into videogame controllers.

Tags, such as QR codes, can be scanned to reveal information from an object. The information could be anything from a restaurant’s menu to details about the object that would help a robot in a warehouse work out what to do with it.

“You go to restaurants and at your table you need to take a picture of the QR code to …