INVITATION – OFFICIAL INAUGURATION – AEROMAG'S GLYCOL RECYCLING CENTER AT SYRACUSE AIRPORT

MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2023 /CNW/ – Aeromag and the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority (SRAA) are pleased to invite you to the official inauguration of its brand new glycol recycling facility at Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR). This event marks a major milestone in the development of Aeromag, the family- owned company behind the RRR (glycol recovery, recycling and reuse) concept. The facility will be the most advanced in North America, and will play a crucial role in conserving resources, reducing waste and promoting a green economy.

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Place: John P. Walsh Conference Room

1st level I SYR Airport Central Terminal

SOURCE Aeromag

