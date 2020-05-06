Involved in a Car Accident? Avoid These Common Mistakes at All Costs

Over 6 million Americans are involved in car accidents each year. In the aftermath of this event, you will probably have to deal with both damage to your car and your body. Allowing your emotions to get the better of you in a situation like this can result in big mistakes being made. This is why you need to focus on keeping a cool head and gathering information whenever possible.

Avoid These Common Mistakes at All Costs

Making mistakes following a car accident can cost you a lot of money in the long run. If the accident was caused by the negligent actions of the other driver, you may have to file a lawsuit to recoup the damages you experienced. Working with a lawyer who has dealt with car accident cases in the past is crucial when trying to properly handle this complex legal situation.

Below are the mistakes you need to avoid when involved in a car accident.

Don’t Underestimate the Severity of the Accident

Whether you are involved in a fender bender or a crash that totals your vehicle, the steps you take following these events will be the same. The biggest mistake a driver can make is thinking the accident they were involved in isn’t serious enough to involve members of law enforcement. The first thing you need to do when hit by another vehicle is to call the authorities immediately.

Once these law enforcement officers arrive on the scene, they will start filling out an accident report. In short, this document will provide details about the car accident, such as who was at fault. Law enforcement officers will also speak with any witnesses. During your initial talk with the authorities, you will need to let them know if an ambulance is needed at the scene.

Allowing the EMTs working the scene of the accident to check you out is a good idea. They will document your injuries, which can come in handy later on when you file a lawsuit against the negligent driver.

Don’t Speak with Insurance Companies Without Legal Counsel

If the insurance companies representing the other driver involved in an accident sees they are at fault, they may try to settle with you out of court. In some cases, you will hear from the insurance company of the other driver within days of the accident. Taking a settlement before speaking with a lawyer is a horrible idea.

Most insurance companies work very hard to under-compensate accident victims. If an insurance company can settle your claim for thousands below what you are actually owed, they will be more profitable. Rather than dealing with the fallout from this mistake, you need to contact a lawyer to help you navigate your way through the settlement process.

Don’t Put Details About Y our Accident on Social Media

Millions of people use social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter daily. If you are active on social media, you need to avoid putting the wrong information on your profile. Putting details about your accident on social media can come back to haunt you. Lawyers representing the other party involved in the accident can use these posts against you in court. This is why keeping this sensitive information off of social media is in your best interest.

Put This Information to Good Use

Avoiding the mistakes mentioned in this article can help you in your pursuit of a settlement following a car accident. Hiring a lawyer to help you make sense of these complicated legal matters is also crucial when trying to avoid mistakes.