IOC chief: No ‘Plan B’ for further delay to Tokyo 2020 Games

“We’re proceeding on the basis that well there is no Plan B of deferring the games again or anything like that,” said John Coates, head of the IOC’s inspectorate for the Games Saturday.

The International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government postponed the Games in March until July 2021 because of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’ve got a task force at the IOC, a taskforce in Japan. This is a massive exercise, and we are working through now getting the same venues, the same 43 venues.