ION Storage Systems Named Finalist for U.S. Army's xTechSearch Competition

xTechSearch Program allows businesses to compete for cash prizes and potential follow-on contracts to accelerate and transition their transformative technology solutions into the Army

BELTSVILLE, Md., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ION Storage Systems (ION), a Maryland-based manufacturer of safe, high-energy density, fast-charging solid-state batteries (SSBs), has been selected as a finalist in the xTechSearch Competition hosted by the United States Army.

The xTechSearch Program connects the military with technology companies to spur innovation and accelerate technology development for the Army. In addition to funding opportunities, participating businesses are also given opportunities to receive follow-on contracts and direct exposure to experts and commercial stakeholders – supplying businesses with key networking, education and mentorship opportunities.

“We are honored to be selected as a finalist in the U.S. Army’s xTechSearch Competition,” said Gregory Hitz, CTO and co-founder of ION Storage Systems. “At ION, we are focused on pioneering innovative, domestically made solid-state batteries, ensuring safety and reliability for our brave men and women in uniform. We are excited to expand on our commitment to deliver cutting-edge battery solutions that strengthen battlefield readiness for our troops.”

For more information about ION Storage Systems and its groundbreaking solid-state battery technology, visit www.ionstoragesystems.com .

About ION Storage Systems, Inc.

ION offers a uniquely adaptable solid-state battery solution for a variety of applications including defense and aerospace, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and grid storage. The product of a materials-science-based approach, ION’s patented solid-state lithium metal technology can offer a battery without cobalt, nickel, and other less sustainable materials offering a variable architecture of revolutionary 3-D, ceramic structure, built with rapidly scalable manufacturing in mind. ION leverages a unique ceramic cell design that supports the use of current and next-gen cathode chemistries, promoting circularity and recycling, avoiding the issues and challenges of mining, and refining rare earth metals.

