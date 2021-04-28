iOS 14.5 has some nice upgrades for 5G users

I don’t know if you’ve heard, but there’s a new iOS update in town. And everyone with a 5G-enabled iPhone should be excited.

The 5G enhancements are available to everyone with an iPhone 12 (all models) who installs iOS 14.5.

Arguably the most important update is 5G support for dual-SIM users. Recent iPhone models (starting with the XS Max and XR) give people the ability to load two phone numbers at once, which can be useful for people with separate work and personal lines, among other things. Until now, doing so on an iPhone 12 would lock you into LTE service, even if you were all set up and ready to go with 5G. Now, you can get 5G connectivity on both lines.

Beyond that, Apple says it has improved the iPhone 12’s “Smart Data Mode.” This is an option hidden in the Cellular section of the Settings menu that makes the phone automatically switch between 5G and LTE depending on which one has better service at the time. With iOS 14.5, it should provide better battery life and performance than before.

Lastly, as pointed out by MacRumors, T-Mobile’s standalone 5G network is accessible to iPhone users who download iOS 14.5. In the same menu as Smart Data Mode, T-Mobile customers can now switch to a new, faster “5G Standalone” mode. Prior to this, T-Mobile users couldn’t use 5G without also relying on LTE to some extent.

None of these updates are huge 5G game-changers, though dual-SIM 5G support will make some people’s lives easier. If you have 5G access and have been wary of installing the latest iOS build, this is a great reason to download it now.

