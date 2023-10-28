IoT in Railways and Roadways: Key Drivers Fueling the Growth of the Transportation Sector

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “IoT in Transportation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global Internet of Things (IoT) in transportation market, which reached USD 119.3 billion in 2022, is poised for significant growth. Market analysts anticipate it will reach USD 372.7 billion by 2028, exhibiting a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Key Market Insights:

IoT in Transportation Defined: IoT in transportation refers to the technology solution used to connect mechanical equipment, vehicles, and objects to the internet. It utilizes actuators, embedded sensors, and other devices to collect and transmit data about real-world activities, including road conditions, traffic, vehicle diagnostics, driving behavior, fuel usage, and speeding alerts. This technology finds extensive application in remote monitoring, traffic congestion control, automotive telematics, security and surveillance, reservation, toll and ticketing systems, among others. IoT in transportation plays a pivotal role in improving safety, enhancing operational performance, enhancing customer experiences, and optimizing maintenance processes by reducing complexities and enabling remote diagnosis and real-time monitoring. It is widely adopted in airways, railways, maritime, and roadways. Railway System Growth: The global railway system is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for urban connectivity. IoT in railways is commonly used for passenger flow management, timetable optimization, capacity optimization, and predictive maintenance. Smart railway systems equipped with IoT-enabled sensors and devices are enhancing operational efficiency and safety while reducing delays. Roadway Vehicle Adoption: IoT adoption in roadway vehicles is on the rise due to the growing need for interconnected mobility solutions that reduce commute times and alleviate road traffic. Factors such as rising consumer spending capacity, improved internet connectivity, substantial expansion in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector, and government initiatives for smart city development are contributing to market growth.

Market Segmentation:

The global IoT in transportation market is segmented based on type, mode of transport, and application.

By Type:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Mode of Transport:

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Maritime

By Application:

Traffic Congestion Control Systems

Automotive Telematics

Reservation, Toll, and Ticketing Systems

Security and Surveillance Systems

Remote Monitoring

Others

By Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the IoT in transportation market include Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (China Huaxin Post and Telecom Technologies Co. Limited), AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., DENSO Corporation, Garmin Ltd, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Sierra Wireless Inc., Software Aktiengesellschaft, Thales Group, TomTom N.V., and Verizon Communications Inc.

Key Questions Answered:

What was the size of the global IoT in transportation market in 2022? What is the expected growth rate of the global IoT in transportation market during 2023-2028? What impact did COVID-19 have on the global IoT in transportation market? What are the key drivers of the global IoT in transportation market? What is the market breakdown by type, mode of transport, and application? Which regions are key to the global IoT in transportation market? Who are the major players in the global IoT in transportation market?

