IoT Microcontroller Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 12.04%

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “IoT Microcontroller Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global IoT microcontroller market size reached US$ 4.65 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.04% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Broadcom Inc

Espressif Systems

Holtek Semiconductor Inc.

Infineon Technologies

Intel Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc.

Nuvoton Technology Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Silicon Laboratories

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Internet of Things (IoT) microcontrollers are small, self-contained control units incorporated in a single integrated circuit (IC). They are widely used in smartphones, remote controls, office machines, medical devices, industrial equipment, warehouse inventory items, wearable devices, and home appliances.

IoT microcontrollers require minimum programming, are easy to interface with external devices, and offer enhanced security. They are scaled-down computers that provide processing power, memory, and input and output peripherals. As a result, IoT microcontrollers find extensive applications across the consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, smart homes, and healthcare industries.



The increasing adoption of IoT connections across the globe, coupled with the rapid proliferation of smart devices, is one of the key factors favoring the market growth. IoT microcontroller is widely used in smartphones, wearables, thermostats, lights, speakers, and refrigerators due to their relative simplicity, increased inherent security, and minimal cost.

Furthermore, the widespread product utilization in the automotive industry for connected vehicle technology that relies on sensors, antennas, communication devices, smart engine controls, and embedded software is providing a considerable boost to the market growth.

Additionally, the integration of embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) in IoT microcontrollers for high-end applications, as it helps lower power consumption and provides higher speed, better endurance, and increased efficiency, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Moreover, the rising product utilization for home and industrial automation, such as power tools, office machines, smart mirrors, heating systems, security alarms, smart meters, kitchen appliances, and entertainment systems, is providing an impetus to the market growth.

Other factors, including significant advancements in the IoT technology, rising product utilization in the healthcare industry, rapid installation of smart meters to monitor overall electrical energy consumption, and increasing adoption of cloud, big data, and virtualization, are anticipated to drive the market growth.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global IoT microcontroller market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global IoT microcontroller market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global IoT microcontroller market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

