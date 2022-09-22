iPhone 14 has a Chip that Connects to Satellite in Absence of Wifi

iFixit has disassembled iPhone 14, and said it has Qualcomm X65 chip that can communicate to satellites. The feature has ability to connect to satellites in absence of Wi-Fi or cellular connection in case of emergency.

iFixit is an American e-commerce and how-to website that sells repair parts and publishes free wiki-like online repair guides for consumer electronics and gadgets

According to iFixit, Qualcomm chip provides 5G connectivity for cellular networks but is also capable of using what is called band N53, the frequency band used by satellites from Globalstar.

Globalstar said earlier that a deal in which Apple will take up to 85% of Globalstar’s satellite network capacity to enable Apple’s new emergency messaging feature.

One of the major new features is the ability to connect to satellites to send emergency messages when there is no Wi-Fi or cellular data connection.

“iPhone 14 includes custom radio frequency composents, and new software designed entirely by Apple, that together enable Emergency SOS via satellite on new iPhone 14 models.”

iPhone 14 release day has been and gone, but Apple’s new phones remain highly sought after. Apple’s latest (and greatest) smartphones, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, are all now available to buy, while the iPhone 14 Plus will follow on October 7.