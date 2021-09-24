Latest News
iPhone and Apple Watch magnets are strong enough to disrupt pacemakers
Apple’s iPhone 12 and Apple Watch 6 can disrupt medical implants such as pacemakers if they are held too close to the body, warn researchers.
Such implants often feature a “magnet mode” designed to be deliberately triggered with a strong magnet when a person is undergoing a procedure where interference is possible, such as an MRI scan.
Internal defibrillators in magnet mode won’t deliver lifesaving shocks, while pacemakers will drive the heart at a continuous pace …
