iPhone and Apple Watch magnets are strong enough to disrupt pacemakers
September 24, 2021

By Matthew Sparkes

Apple’s iPhone 12 has magnets that can affect pacemakers or other medical implants

Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Apple’s iPhone 12 and Apple Watch 6 can disrupt medical implants such as pacemakers if they are held too close to the body, warn researchers.

Such implants often feature a “magnet mode” designed to be deliberately triggered with a strong magnet when a person is undergoing a procedure where interference is possible, such as an MRI scan.

Internal defibrillators in magnet mode won’t deliver lifesaving shocks, while pacemakers will drive the heart at a continuous pace …

