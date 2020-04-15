IPL 2020 suspended indefinitely



IPL 2020 will not be held in ‘the regular summer window’. (File Photo)

With the nationwide lockdown being extended in India, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season has been suspended indefinitely. The 2020 season, which had earlier been postponed to April 15, will not be held in ‘the regular summer window’, ESPNCricinfo reported on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, all the eight franchises were informed of the decision by Hemang Amin, the IPL’s chief operating officer, according to the report. Amin told the franchises that, following the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 by the Indian government, there was no possibility of hosting the event in the regular summer window.

The decision follows a meeting among the BCCI’s top brass over a conference call on Tuesday evening. Among those involved in the discussions were BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, and Amin.

The IPL was originally scheduled to be held between March 29 and May 24, but was postponed initially till April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

