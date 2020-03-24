IPL case petitioner to move SC for exemption of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s cooling-off period, report

Aditya Verma, one of the original petitioners in the Indian Premier League 2013 spot-fixing case, has decided to file a plea appealing the apex court to extend BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s term by three years, exempting him from taking the cooling-off period, according to media reports.

Verma will be appealing the court to let Sourav Ganguly and his team continue for a three-year term, foregoing his cooling-off period which begins in July.

According to new BCCI constitution post the Lodha Committee reforms, any person who has been an office-bearer in a state along with BCCI for a consecutive period of six years will have to be mandated to take a cooling-off period of three years.

The rule applies to Ganguly as well as Jay Shah, who took office as the secretary of BCCI in October 2019.

Ganguly officially took over as BCCI president back in October 2019. He had been entrusted with the task of heading cricket from the general body’s office, ending the 33-month term of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).

Verma’s plea is based on the fact that ending Ganguly and Shah’s term would be “unfair” considering that the cricket team stands to lose almost two months of activity before their term ends, in light of the current lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the report said.

The government on Monday imposed a complete lockdown in 30 States and Union Territories covering 548 districts amid the increasing number of cases in the country.