IPLUSMOBOT Participates in ITAP 2022 Singapore Expo – Accelerating Intelligent Transformation of Manufacturing Industry

SINGAPORE, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Industrial Transformation Asia Pacific 2022 (ITAP 2022), the largest industrial expo in Singapore, will be held from October 18th to 20th. IPLUSMOBOT, China’s leading intelligent logistics service provider, is bringing flexible and efficient intelligent manufacturing logistics robots and industry solutions to Singapore Expo. In hall 3, booth 3A08, the company will be pleased to share China’s intelligent manufacturing capabilities to international users.

ITAP focuses on Industry 4.0 and aims at showcasing top-level practices and applications of intelligent production, digitalization and Industry 4.0 that empower manufacturing and related industries. IPLUSMOBOT specializes in independent research and the development of intelligent mobile robots. The company’s cornerstone is self-developed technology that focuses on market application and product innovation. In addition, IPLUSMOBOT launches cost-effective intelligent manufacturing logistics solutions for different scenarios. The objective is to assist in the transformation and upgrading of the global manufacturing industry.

This year, IPLUSMOBOT will exhibit its indoor, SALM AMR EMMA 400L, which has a loading capacity of up to 400kg and can operate through passageways as narrow as 700mm. It also supports carriers such as manipulators, rollers, and jacks to automatically and smoothly load, transport, and unload materials and finished/semi-finished products between different production processes. Moreover, it features a docking precision of ±2mm/0.5°, which makes it a suitable option for high-precision operations.

IPLUSMOBOT will also display its pallet stacker unmanned forklift DN1416, which features a payload of 1400kg and a lifting height of 1600mm. As it easily adapts to complex working environments in factories, it reduces the cost and difficulty of “intelligent manufacturing” logistics for enterprises. The DN1416 intelligently stacks pallets with materials using its 3D environment perception and visual recognition. Its corresponding scheduling system conducts the flexible scheduling and path planning of multiple robots to coordinate numerous operations in users’ workshops. This solution optimizes the loading, transportation, and unloading of goods.

IPLUSMOBOT’s products and solutions have been applied to all the logistics stages in thousands of intelligent factories around the world. Business scenarios include semiconductors, FPD, electronics, lithium-ion batteries, photovoltaics, automobiles, aviation, home appliances, pharmaceuticals, new energy, food & beverage.

More details: https://www.iplusbot.com/event/

SOURCE IPLUSMOBOT