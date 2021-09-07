IPVanish VPN Download and VPN Coupons Online

VPN Apps: Frequently Asked Questions

What operating systems does IPVanish support?

IPVanish supports most operating systems and devices from Windows, Apple, Google, and Amazon.

Windows: 8.1 and 10

8.1 and 10 macOS: 10.11 and up

10.11 and up iOS: 11.0 and up

11.0 and up Android: 5.0 and up to the latest stable non-alpha/beta version

5.0 and up to the latest stable non-alpha/beta version Linux: Debian or RedHat-based distros

Debian or RedHat-based distros Router Firmware: DD-WRT v2 and v3, Tomato, Asus-WRT, Merlin

IPVanish support multiple VPN connection types to make IPVanish as powerful and adaptable as possible.

WireGuard® (beta only)

IKEv2

OpenVPN

L2TP

IPSec

PPTP

Does IPVanish log?

IPVanish do not log any traffic or usage of IPVanish VPN service. The privacy of our users is our utmost priority, which is why we do not record, monitor, or store any activity or connection logs. Read our zero-log Privacy Policy for comprehensive details.

How does IPVanish VPN service protect me?

The customers use IPVanish VPN to secure their internet connection, to conceal browser traffic, and in some cases, gain temporary access to censored websites and services not otherwise available through their internet provider.

Will IPVanish VPN slow my connection down?

While IPVanish work hard to make speed changes unnoticeable to the IPVanish user experience, sometimes slow speeds are inevitable. When you connect to a VPN server, your upload and download speeds will usually be slower due to encryption. In some rare cases, however, a VPN connection may make a connection faster; usually in the instance of a congested network or Wi-Fi hotspot.

IPVanish VPN is kicking off the new year with further network expansion that puts them at the top of the VPN game with upgraded speeds. With this infrastructure improvement, customers can expect faster speeds than ever while still enjoying the same privacy and security features offered by the award-winning VPN service.

IPVanish’s latest generation of hardware uses AMD Epyc series processors with Intel’s XXV710 network cards, providing 25 Gbps of connectivity. With a 2.5x improvement in per server network throughput capacity, these servers were first seen in IPVanish’s Ashburn data center back in February.

Throughout 2020, IPVanish updated their major data centers including those in Amsterdam, Ashburn, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Frankfurt, London, Los Angeles, Madrid, Miami, New York, Paris, San Jose, Seattle, Seoul, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto, and Warsaw.

“IPVanish is thrilled to enter 2021 delivering an improved network, and is not stopping there,” said Wayne MacLaurin, SVP, Technology of IPVanish. “This year, further developments are planned as IPVanish continually evaluates the performance of our network and evolves our infrastructure to meet the demands of our customers. The rollout of WireGuardⓇ across our network in early 2021 will also provide additional performance improvements for our customer base.”

With a 4.7/5 TrustPilot rating, live chat and phone support, as well as protection for an unlimited amount of devices, IPVanish continues to raise the bar by satisfying customer needs without sacrificing speed.

The IPVanish VPN service delivers:

Secure access to the fastest VPN in the world

End-to-end network encryption and data protection

User-friendly apps for macOS, Windows, iOS, Android, and Amazon Fire TV

A true zero-logs privacy policy

24/7 customer support

