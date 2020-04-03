iQoo 3 5G Review: Performance is Core, But There is Room For Improvement











Updated:April 4, 2020, 2:36 PM IST



This one here is made for the ones who are looking for a high-performance smartphone. The iQoo 3 lives up to its ‘Monster Inside’ tagline by offering a solid hardware package, especially if you do a lot of mobile gaming. Apart from offering 12GB RAM, the top of the line variant also offers 5G connectivity, which sadly hasn’t rolled out anywhere in the country.

