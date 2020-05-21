IRCTC 200 special trains june 1 live updates booking online

Indian Railways special trains from June 1 LIVE: The IRCTC 200 special trains that will start services from June 1 will include Duronto and Janshatabdi trains as well.

IRCTC 200 special trains June 1 list LIVE: Indian Railways ticket booking for 200 special trains begins, at 10:00 AM today, that is May 21 on the IRCTC website. The full list for these special 200 Indian Railways trains that will begin services from June 1 has been released. Indian Railways has said that the IRCTC website ticket booking may face some teething issues since the firing of code for 200 trains takes time. Additionally, due to cyclone Amphan conditions in the East, the firing from that end is expected to be impacted for some time, Indian Railways has said. Indian Railways partially resumed train services on May 12 and on June 1 will further open train services for passengers with 200 special trains. These trains will be fully reserved special trains, the train tickets for which can only be booked online via the IRCTC website or the IRCTC mobile app. The 200 special trains that will start services from June 1 will include Duronto and Janshatabdi trains as well. The advance reservation period for these new 200 special IRCTC trains is 30 days.

Similar to the May 12 trains, the IRCTC special trains from June 1 will be fully reserved services. The trains will have both air-conditioned (AC) and non-AC coaches, including General Sleeper (GS) coaches of Indian Railways. There will be no unreserved coach in these trains, and even the GS coaches will have reserved seats for passengers. All passengers will be screened to avoid the risk of Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic from spreading. Indian Railways has also released a list of IRCTC ticket booking rules, tatkal rules, current online booking and RAC rules for these special 200 trains.

