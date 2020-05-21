Jimmys Post

IRCTC news: Nearly 1.5 lakh tickets booked in first 2 hrs for trains running from June 1 | India News – Times of India

IRCTC news: Nearly 1.5 lakh tickets booked in first 2 hrs for trains running from June 1 | India News – Times of India

NEW DELHI: Almost 1.50 lakh tickets were booked within two hours of opening the bookings for the 100 pairs of passenger trains that the railways will operationalise on June 1, officials said Thursday.
On Wednesday, railways issued a list of 100 pairs of trains that it will operate from June 1. The list included popular trains such as Durontos, Sampark Krantis, Jan Shatabdis and Poorva Express.
This is the second slew of special passenger services that marked the Railways graded restoration of its trains which were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“At 12:00 Hours, 73 trains were available in the system for booking. 1,49,025 tickets were booked having 2,90,510 passengers,” said a railway spokesperson.
These trains will have both AC and non-AC classes and fully reserved coaches.
The railways said these trains will be “special trains run on the pattern of regular trains”, covering tier 2 cities and also major state capitals like Mumbai and Kolkata.
Officials said from now on, all such special trains will have both these categories to accommodate all classes of passengers.
The trains that will run from June 1 include 17 Jan Shatabdi trains and five Duronto Express trains.

Source link

admin

Related News

Elvis Presley’s rhinestone studded jockstrap bearing his initials goes up for sale for £30,000

Elvis Presley’s rhinestone studded jockstrap bearing his initials goes up for sale for £30,000

All shook CUP: Elvis Presley’s rhinestone studded jockstrap bearing his initials goes up for sale for £30,000 The jockstrap was custom made by an Elvis

Australia issues joint statement with UK and Canada condemning China’s security laws in Hong Kong 

Australia issues joint statement with UK and Canada condemning China’s security laws in Hong Kong 

Australia has joined the UK and Canada in expressing ‘deep concern’ over China‘s proposed Hong Kong security laws, which they say will undermine the city’s

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *