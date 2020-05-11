IRCTC Ticket Booking: Full list of special trains that will run from tomorrow



The Railways also “advised” passengers of these trains to download the Aarogya Setu app even though it is not a precondition to travel.

IRCTC Indian Railways Special Trains List: Nearly two months after it suspended its passenger operations in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Indian Railways will gradually resume passenger train services from Tuesday.

A total of 15 trains for different destinations will leave New Delhi on Tuesday for which bookings have begun. The special trains will run from New Delhi to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

The Indian Railways on Monday said travellers would have to reach the stations 90 minutes in advance to board the special Rajdhani trains. The Railways also said passengers would have to bring their own food and blankets and bed sheets from home.

Here’s a list of the special trains that will run from tomorrow:

Booking for reservation in these trains will start at 4 pm today and will be available only on the IRCTC website. The fares of these trains will be that of Rajdhani trains, which means all these will be all air-conditioned coaches.

No concession will be allowed on the trains. The fares of these trains will be that of Rajdhani trains, which means all these will be all air-conditioned trains and will be available on premium fares.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.