iReader joins Publiseer’s long list of store partners

Digital content distribution company, Publiseer, has announce that iReader has joined its expansive list of online retail store partners.

iReader is China’s leading mobile reading platform with over half a billion users. Its reach is international, as it distributes over 600,000 book titles to 70 million active book readers in over 150 countries.

This addition is to help our authors reach iReader’s global audience.

“Authors already distributing their books through Publiseer have to do nothing to get their titles on iReader. All they have to do is sit back and relax, and Publiseer will automatically send their titles to iReader,” says Chidi Nwaogu, CEO at Publiseer.

“For those who want to opt-out from iReader, all they have to do is to shoot us an email, letting us know that they don’t want their titles distributed to iReader. Our partnership with iReader offers our authors exclusive featuring and merchandising opportunities, such as in-app marketing and promotions,” he added.

Publiseer is a digital platform that helps independent and underserved African writers, musicians, filmmakers, and video game developers, typically those from low-income and disadvantaged communities, to earn above the minimum wage and live above the poverty line from the sales of their creative works.

Every day, Publiseer discovers extraordinary local African creatives and gives them the platform to focus on doing what they love doing the most, which is to create, while Publiseer handles the tedious but important business of transforming their creativity into wealth for them.

