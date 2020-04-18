Ireland Baldwin, 24, Leaves Glam Behind As She Paints Her House In A Red Bikini Top — See Pic

How does Ireland Baldwin stay busy during lockdown? She paints her house, and looks super chic while doing it!

Ireland Baldwin, 24, is staying super productive while in quarantine! The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Bassinger has been self-isolating with her boyfriend Casey Harper in Los Angeles, and took to Instagram to share scenes from her life in lockdown. Ireland’s April 17 carousel post featured the blonde beauty in a red bikini top, as she flaunted her enviable figure. “Painting a cool mural,” she captioned the snaps. The first photo featured the 24-year-old painting the outside wall of her house white, while wearing white pants and a dark grey top.

She pulled her blonde hair into a top knot with a black scrunchie, and accessorized with gold hoop earrings. She beat the heat in the second snap by stripping down to a red bikini top, which she paired with her white pants as she sat atop a green ladder in front of the wall. She threw up a peace sign to the camera, while posing in front of her freshly painted wall. We’re hoping Ireland keeps fans updated with progress pics of the mural — what a great quarantine project.

Famous pal Sailor Brinkley-Cook was quick to comment on Ireland’s snap, “So jeally of the california quarantine lifestyle,” while her uncle Billy Baldwin commented “miss you” with a heart emoji. Ireland opened up to HollywoodLife in July 2019 about why she uses her platform to help others find self-acceptance. “Self-image is something I struggled with for such a huge chunk of my life, and now that I came out of that darkness, I see how much time I wasted, how much energy I wasted and that I could’ve been putting into doing good and loving myself and whatnot,” she told HL at the time.

Ireland continued, “If you have any sort of following, you should use it for something that’s going to help others. Make it not about you all the time, it’s just so unattractive and so backwards and so fake. You see people in person who do that shit all day, and then you’re just like, “Well, that’s completely not the same person that’s on the internet.’ If you have social media, use it to help. Young girls are the ones that spend the most time on social media, and look at what you do, and they want to be that. So why not make it cool to be yourself?”